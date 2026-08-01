CWG 2026: ‘My focus is to fight with confidence and make India proud,’ says Unnati Sharma

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Indian judoka Unnati Sharma is ready to take the next big step in her career as she gears up for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, saying her focus is to compete with confidence and make the country proud.

Unnati will compete in the women's 63kg category, carrying with her a journey marked by perseverance and determination.

Hailing from Dehradun, Unnati discovered judo after trying her hand at different sports during childhood. What began as a curious pursuit soon turned into a career built on resilience. She recalls hiding a broken hand after her very first judo training session because she feared her family would ask her to stop pursuing the sport.

Over the years, she overcame those challenges to become the first girl from her neighbourhood to represent India, and now stands on the verge of another major milestone with her Commonwealth Games debut.

"Representing India at the Commonwealth Games is a very special feeling for me because it is something I have worked towards for many years. Every competition and every training session has helped me become stronger, both physically and mentally," Unnati said.

"My family has always believed in me, especially my father, who has supported me through every win and every loss. My focus now is to fight with confidence, give my best in every bout and make India proud," she added.

Unnati credited the high-performance environment at the Inspire Institute of Sport for helping her grow as an athlete. Training alongside some of the country's top competitors and under experienced coaches, she believes, has strengthened both her technical skills and confidence.

"At IIS, you don't have a choice but to work hard because everyone around you is chasing the same dream. Training with them motivates me every day. My coaches have trusted me from the beginning and helped me improve in every area. Because of them, I feel more confident every time I compete," she said.

Her coach praised the judoka's work ethic and mental strength, saying her willingness to embrace challenges has played a crucial role in her development.

"Unnati has always shown exceptional determination. She doesn't shy away from challenges and is willing to work hard every single day to improve. Over the years, she has become a more composed and confident athlete, and she has prepared well for the Commonwealth Games. We believe she has the ability to compete strongly and make India proud," the coach said.

Having built her reputation through consistent performances and years of dedicated training, Unnati will now look to translate that progress into success on one of the biggest stages of her career when she takes the mat in Glasgow on Saturday.

--IANS

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