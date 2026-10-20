October 20, 2026 9:01 PM हिंदी

'Where are the fans in South Africa?': Warner questions empty stands in Test series

'Where are the fans in South Africa?': Australia's David Warner questions empty stands in Test series being played in South Africa. Photo credit: ProteasMenCSA/X

Gqeberha (South Africa), Oct 20 (IANS) Former Australian cricketer David Warner questioned the lack of attendance in the ongoing Test series between South Africa and Australia, with large sections of the stands being empty.

The stands remained largely empty during the first Test between the two teams at Kingsmead, Durban, and the fans did not turn up in numbers on the first two rain-marred days in the second Test at St George's Park in Gqeberha as well.

The series is between the top two Test sides in the world, with Australia being No.1 and the Proteas No.2. It is also the first for Australia in South Africa since the 2018 Sandpapergate series. Meanwhile, it is also South Africa's first Test series as reigning Test champions at home, as they last played on home soil in January 2025 before this.

However, the low turnout has been a surprising thing, as Warner came down hard on the issue. "We keep hearing how important Test cricket is, but where are the fans in South Africa? Empty stands, no atmosphere, and we’re supposed to believe the format is thriving?" Warner posted on X.

"You can’t keep calling Test cricket the pinnacle of the game if no one turns up to watch it. Harsh reality, but someone has to say it. Pathetic," he added.

The first Test, which South Africa lost by 214 runs, was witnessed by just under 20,000 fans across the five days. This is less than a fifth of Kingsmead's capacity.

Following the lower turnout in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Cricket Union (KZNCU) had stated that they would conduct a "thorough internal review" to find the reasons for the low turnout.

"A Test match of this quality, featuring the Proteas and Australia, deserved greater support in the stands," Heinrich Strydom, KZNCU CEO, said in a statement. "While we recognise that supporters face competing demands on their time and finances, we must also understand better what influences their decisions to attend and what more we can do to make live cricket an attractive and worthwhile experience.

"This is something we will reflect on as a Union, through a thorough internal review, and as a cricket community. We need to listen to our supporters, reconnect with our communities, and continue to find ways to make Test cricket more accessible, engaging and appealing to families and cricket lovers of all ages."

--IANS

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