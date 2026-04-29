April 29, 2026 9:38 AM हिंदी

When Zac Efron spoke about his rollercoaster phone call with Michael Jackson

When Zac Efron spoke about his rollercoaster phone call with Michael Jackson

Los Angeles, April 29 (IANS) Hollywood actor Zac Efron once revealed that he had an emotional conversation with the King of Pop Michael Jackson on phone.

An old clip of the actor from ‘The Graham Norton Show’ has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the actor recollecting his experience of speaking with Michael Jackson.

He said, “My friend told me, ‘It's Michael Jackson’. I'm like, ‘What?’ He hands me on the phone. And I was like, ‘Uh, hello?’ And I heard, ‘Um, hi, who's this?’ I was like, ‘Um, this is Zac Efron. I'm a massive fan and I'm an actor and you're like my hero’. And I didn't know what to say. I was rambling on. And then he said, ‘That's really nice. Can you hand the phone back to Kenny?’ And I was freaking out. I just talked to Michael Jackson. He's my hero”.

He further mentioned, “I was tripping. And I sat back down just a little dizzy. And then all of a sudden the phone rang again. And it's Michael Jackson. I was like, ‘What? OK’. And I picked up the phone. I was like, ‘Hello?’. And he goes, ‘Oh, this is Zac Efron?’. And I was like, ‘Uh, yeah’. And he was like, ‘Oh, I love what you do. I'm a huge fan. I love what you do’. And I lost it. I was like, ‘You know who I am?’. And I just started crying”.

“That made him cry. Both crying to each other on the phone. And he ended the whole phone call conversation with something along the lines of, hey, Zach. And I like stopped crying for a second. He's like, isn't it awesome? And I was like, what? And he goes, dreams really do come true, don't they?”, he added.

--IANS

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