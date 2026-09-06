September 06, 2026 10:28 PM हिंदी

When Hrithik Roshan revealed why makeup is essential to bringing a character to life

When Hrithik Roshan revealed why makeup is essential to bringing a character to life

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actor Hrithik Roshan once opened up about the massive role makeup plays in bringing a character to life on screen.

Speaking during a media interaction, Hrithik explained that there are two types of makeup. He said that there is makeup that helps make one look good on screen. However, Hrithik added that such makeup does not have much potential.

He shared that the other type of makeup helps create a look and personality that is extremely different from that of the actor playing that particular part.

Hrithik explained, "If you talk about doing characters in films, one kind of makeup is the makeup that makes your face look good, and that has got a very limited potential as far as an actor is concerned. When you talk about acting and films, and you talk about characters, it's very very important to sort of have somebody who can create a look that is very detached to your own personal self."

Sharing an example from his own experience, he talked about his 2003 release, 'Koi... Mil Gaya', Hrithik added, "So like for example, if I'm doing a 'Koi Mil Gaya', there's a lot of makeup effort that goes into creating that look. "It's not just acting. Acting actually comes as a second step for me as an actor. I get my hair right first, I get my face right first, the makeup right first, and then that helps me sink my teeth into the character further."

Hrithik made a sensational debut back in 2000 with the romantic entertainer 'Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000)', alongside Ameesha Patel.

Some of his other noteworthy projects include 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)', 'Koi... Mil Gaya (2003), 'Lakshya (2004)', 'Dhoom 2 (2006)', 'Jodhaa Akbar (2008), 'Guzaarish (2010)'. 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)', 'Agneepath (2012)', 'Super 30 (2019)', 'Bang Bang! (2014)', 'War (2019)', and 'Fighter (2024)'.

--IANS

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