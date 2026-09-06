Naila Grrewal on the strength of South cinema: They are connected with their cultural roots

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actress Naila Grrewal is set to make her South film debut in Atlee's much-awaited project, "Raaka," which will see Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone as the leads.

While speaking exclusively to IANS, she said that the strength of South cinema is that they stay connected with their cultural roots.

Naila further said that the authentic storytelling and strong writing has played a huge role for the South film industry in building a powerful identity among audiences across India.

She was asked, "South cinema has recently made a strong identity at the national level. What do you think is the most interesting aspect of South cinema compared to Bollywood or Hindi cinema?*

To this, Naila said, "I think the beauty of the South industry is that they stay very connected to their cultural fabric and roots."

"They showcase their cultural fabric so beautifully through their films and scripts that they attract all kinds of people to their cinema. I think that is their beauty — they are authentically themselves. Along with that, there is great writing and great scripting", she further went on to explain.

Talking about 'Raaka', the official announcement of the drama was made on Allu Arjun's 44th birthday on April 8th this year. Sharing the professional update, the makers revealed that the drama, initially named "#AA22xA6" has been christened “Raaka”.

The project also marks AA's first on-screen collaboration with Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone.

Sharing the first look of Allu Arjun from the film, the makers wrote on social media, “#AA22xA6 is now #Raaka Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits @alluarjunonline @atlee47 @deepikapadukone.”

The poster had Allu Arjun's intense close-up in a bald and rugged avatar. His face was partially hidden by a wolf-like claw, with only his eyes visible, which were sharply focused, staring forward with a predatory gaze.

--IANS

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