July 08, 2026 11:32 PM हिंदी

When Vicky Kaushal urged his father to make him meet Hrithik Roshan

When Vicky Kaushal urged his father to make him meet Hrithik Roshan

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actor Vicky Kaushal shared a fun incident of when he first met Hrithik Roshan during his appearance on the chat show 'Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle'.

Vicky said that when he learned that his father, Sham Kaushal, was working with Hrithik, he requested him to introduce him to the 'Koi Mil Gaya' actor.

However, his father told him that Hrithik only meets with those kids who can perform the hook steps to the 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' track from 'Kaho Naa....Pyaar Hain'.

Recalling the fanboy moment, Vicky was heard saying, "I am still such a huge fan of Hrithik Roshan. So, his first film, 'Kaho Naa....Pyaar Hain' had come out, and everybody, like every kid in the country, was mad about him. And I got to know that my dad is working with him, and I was like, 'Can I get to meet him?' And he played that trick on me. I don't know for what reason. He was like, 'He only meets with kids who can do the 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' steps'."

Vicky added that he ended up rehearsing the song for three days, thinking that Hrithik would ask him to perform and would later fall in love with him after seeing his performance.

When Vicky finally got to meet Hrithik, he found him to be extremely sweet, and he even ended up clicking pictures with him.

It must be noted that Vicky is yet to share screen space with Hrithik.

Talking about Vicky's professional commitments, he will soon be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's eagarly awaited love saga "Love & War".

The drama is believed to be inspired by the Bollywood classic “Sangam”, which had Ranbir's grandfather Raj Kapoor, along with Vyjayanthimala and Rajendra Kumar as the lead.

Along with "Love & War", Vicky has also been roped in to lead the forthcoming mythological fantasy drama "Mahavatar: The Epic Saga", directed by Amar Kaushik.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Sports Authority of India and Safdarjung Sports Injury Centre sign MoU to strengthen sports science and athlete care in New Delhi on

SAI, Safdarjung Sports Injury Centre sign MoU to strengthen sports science and athlete care

Trump says Iran ‘decimated’, warns of more strikes

Trump says Iran ‘decimated’, warns of more strikes

Katra: The sacred Bhawan of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shines in tricolour illumination amid the snow-clad Trikuta Hills on the occasion of India’s 77th Republic Day, in Katra district of Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, January 26, 2026. (IANS/X/@OfficialSMVDSB)

Landslide hits Mata Vaishno Devi shrine track, Yatra remains unaffected

Southern Brave pick Hemang Badani as head coach of men's team, Mohit Sharma as assistant bowling coach for 2026 season of The Hundred. Photo credit: IANS

The Hundred: Southern Brave pick Hemang Badani as men's coach, Mohit Sharma as assistant bowling coach for 2026

Fearless Arthur Fery sails into semifinals; sets up clash with Roland Garros champion Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon in London on Wednesday. Photo credit: Wimbledon

Wimbledon: Fearless Fery sails into semis; sets up clash with Roland Garros champ Zverev

Pamela Serena playfully teases Ram Kapoor that Madhuri Grover fancies him

Pamela Serena playfully teases Ram Kapoor that Madhuri Grover fancies him

A legacy of service, a vision for future: Rashtra Sevika Samiti observes ‘Sankalp Diwas’ (Photo: @sevikasamiti/X)

A legacy of service, a vision for future: Rashtra Sevika Samiti observes ‘Sankalp Diwas’

When Vicky Kaushal urged his father to make him meet Hrithik Roshan

When Vicky Kaushal urged his father to make him meet Hrithik Roshan

Truly unforgettable: PM Modi thanks Indian community for warm welcome in chilly Melbourne

Truly unforgettable: PM Modi thanks Indian community for warm welcome in chilly Melbourne

Maniesh Paul remembers late mother in a heartfelt post: The world feels quieter

Maniesh Paul remembers late mother in a heartfelt post: The world feels quieter