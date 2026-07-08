When Vicky Kaushal urged his father to make him meet Hrithik Roshan

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actor Vicky Kaushal shared a fun incident of when he first met Hrithik Roshan during his appearance on the chat show 'Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle'.

Vicky said that when he learned that his father, Sham Kaushal, was working with Hrithik, he requested him to introduce him to the 'Koi Mil Gaya' actor.

However, his father told him that Hrithik only meets with those kids who can perform the hook steps to the 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' track from 'Kaho Naa....Pyaar Hain'.

Recalling the fanboy moment, Vicky was heard saying, "I am still such a huge fan of Hrithik Roshan. So, his first film, 'Kaho Naa....Pyaar Hain' had come out, and everybody, like every kid in the country, was mad about him. And I got to know that my dad is working with him, and I was like, 'Can I get to meet him?' And he played that trick on me. I don't know for what reason. He was like, 'He only meets with kids who can do the 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' steps'."

Vicky added that he ended up rehearsing the song for three days, thinking that Hrithik would ask him to perform and would later fall in love with him after seeing his performance.

When Vicky finally got to meet Hrithik, he found him to be extremely sweet, and he even ended up clicking pictures with him.

It must be noted that Vicky is yet to share screen space with Hrithik.

Talking about Vicky's professional commitments, he will soon be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's eagarly awaited love saga "Love & War".

The drama is believed to be inspired by the Bollywood classic “Sangam”, which had Ranbir's grandfather Raj Kapoor, along with Vyjayanthimala and Rajendra Kumar as the lead.

Along with "Love & War", Vicky has also been roped in to lead the forthcoming mythological fantasy drama "Mahavatar: The Epic Saga", directed by Amar Kaushik.

--IANS

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