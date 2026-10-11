October 11, 2026 11:30 PM हिंदी

When Vicky Kaushal revealed what made him step away from engineering: I don’t belong here

When Vicky Kaushal revealed what made him step away from engineering: I don’t belong here

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Before joining Bollywood, actor Vicky Kaushal was an Engineering student. However, he soon realized that it was not his calling.

During his appearance on 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls', Vicky recalled the exact moment he realized that engineering was not for him.

He shared with Bear Grylls that during his second year of college, they went on an industrial visit. The 'Uri' actor recalled that when he saw people working on their computers, it was the first time he felt that he did not belong there.

During the episode, Bear Grylls asked Vicky if his father, veteran action director Sham Kaushal, wanted him to become an actor.

The 'Chhaava' actor told him, “Actually, I have been an engineering student, and my father was very happy that his son had become an engineer, because nobody in my family before me had ever done a 9-to-5 job where they got a monthly paycheck and weekends off so they could enjoy family time."

“In the second year of my graduation, the faculty took all of us to an industrial visit to show us what the future is like and how companies work. I went there, and till that time I was actually a rat in the race. But the day I went there, I saw people working over there in front of computers; I just couldn't feel that, and for the first time in my life I was very sure of something: that I don’t belong here. I was very active on stage and knew that it was something that made me happy,” Vicky further recalled.

Talking about Vicky's career trajectory, he made his acting debut in the 2015 release 'Masaan'. After that, he went on to strengthen his position with some memorable performances in 'Raazi', 'Sanju', 'Manmarziyaan' and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', among others.

He also garnered a lot of praise for his last release 'Chhaava', co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.

--IANS

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