NHRC seeks report from Punjab govt over I-Day 'non-observance' in schools near India-Pak border

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of a complaint alleging non-observance of Independence Day in certain government schools in Punjab, particularly those located near the India-Pakistan border, and has sought a detailed report from the state government.

The NHRC Bench headed by Priyank Kanoongo has directed the Punjab government to examine whether children studying in schools in remote areas were denied the same opportunities to participate in Independence Day celebrations as students in other parts of the state.

The complaint raised concerns that Independence Day celebrations were allegedly not held in some government schools, potentially depriving students of the opportunity to participate in a national celebration and learn about the country's freedom struggle, Constitution, national symbols, civic duties, national unity, and democratic values.

The Bench has asked the Punjab government to provide state-wise, district-wise and school-wise details on the observance of Independence Day on August 15, 2026. The report is expected to include details of the number of government schools where the national flag was hoisted, the National Anthem was sung, and students participated in the celebrations.

The state government has also been asked to identify schools where the prescribed activities were not conducted and explain the reasons for such non-compliance.

The NHRC has specifically directed the authorities to verify the situation in schools located in rural, remote, and border areas and to provide details of any disparities in the opportunities available to children in these regions.

The Bench observed that national occasions such as Independence Day have an important educational and civic significance for children. Participation in such events helps students understand India's freedom struggle and democratic values while fostering a sense of national unity and respect for the country's constitutional and national symbols.

The Chief Secretary of Punjab has been directed to submit a detailed Action Taken/Compliance Report to the NHRC within four weeks.

The Commission has also sought relevant information from the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and informed the Ministry of Home Affairs for appropriate action.

Through the proceedings, the NHRC seeks to ascertain whether children studying in schools in border and remote areas were denied equal opportunities to participate in the observance of the national festival solely because of the geographical location of their schools.

--IANS

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