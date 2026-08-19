Rio Raj's 'Ram And Leela' cleared for release with U/A certificate

Chennai, Aug 19 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Ramachandrran Kannan's upcoming romantic Tamil entertainer 'Ram And Leela', featuring actors Rio Raj and Varthika in the lead, for release with a 'U/A' certificate.

.The film is slated to hit screens worldwide on August 21.

Trident Arts, one of the production houses that is producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share the update. It wrote, "Minnale Vizhungi... U/A va koppalichachu!#RamandLeela. (We've swallowed the lightning and gargled out a U/A!) Catch the energy on the big screen this August 21!"

It may be recalled that the film was earlier tited as Ram In Leela and that the makers have now changed the title to Ram And Leela.

The film has triggered huge expectations as two of Rio Raj's recent films -- 'Joe' and 'Aan Paavam Polladhadhu' -- had gone on to emerge as superhits.

For the unaware, actress Varthika will be making her debut in Tamil cinema through this film.

The story of the film has been penned by director Ramachandrran Kannan along with Aakash Poojith. Cinematography for this breezy romantic drama is by Mallik Arjun and music is by Ankit Menon.

G. Durairaj has handled the art direction of this film which has YNC Shiva handling the responsibilities of an editor. The dances in the film have been choreographed by Abu & Chals while the stunts in the film have been choreographed by Abishek Srinivas.

A Keerthivasan has designed the costumes for this film, which has Arun S Mani of Oli Sound Labs handling its sound design. Sound mixing has been taken care by Vishnu Sujathan and Arunraj V has supervised the VFX portions in the film.

The film has been produced by R.Ravindran & Sudharsan under the banners of Trident Arts and EYWA Entertainments. Sanjay Vijayraghavan has served as the film's creative producer.

--IANS

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