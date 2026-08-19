Kevin Hart wishes his ‘bestie for the restie’ wife Eniko Hart a happy birthday

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Actor-comedian Kevin Hart penned a playful birthday tribute to his wife Eniko Hart, calling her his “bestie for the restie” while cheekily referring to her as his “greedy ass jawn.”

Hart took to Instagram, where he shared the affectionate message along with a string of images and clips from his wife Eniko’s birthday celebration.

For the caption, he wrote: “Happy B Day to my bestie for the restie ….Greedy ass jawn #Harts.”

Eniko took to the comment section and expressed her happiness for spending her special day with Kevin.

“Happy to be spending it with you honey! Lol this is hilarious,” she wrote in the comment section.

Hart got engaged to Eniko Parrish in 2014. They were married in California in 2016. Their first child was born in 2017. They reconciled and had a second child together, a daughter born in 2020.

On the acting front, Hart will next be seen in the new installment of the Jumanji franchise is titled 'Jumanji: The Open World'. The upcoming installment will bring back Hart as Franklin Finbar, Johnson as Dr. Bravestone, Jack Black as Professor Sheldon Oberon and Karen Gillan as Ruby Roundhouse.

Jumanji, first released in 1995, was directed by Joe Johnston and was based on the 1981 children's picture book by Chris Van Allsburg. The film is the first installment in the Jumanji film series and stars Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, David Alan Grier, Bonnie Hunt, Jonathan Hyde, and Bebe Neuwirth.

Hart had his first breakthrough when Judd Apatow cast him in a recurring role on the TV series Undeclared. The actor’s comedic reputation continued to grow with the release of his first stand-up album I'm a Grown Little Man.

He has since released four more comedy albums: Seriously Funny, Laugh at My Pain, Let Me Explain and What Now?

--IANS

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