Hilary Duff recalls late-night chatting and gossiping with late Hayden Panettiere

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Actress-singer Hilary Duff has paid a tribute to her late friend Hayden Panettiere and recalled staying up late, chatting and gossiping.

Hilary took to Instagram, where she shared a note for Panettiere and said that she wishes “this wasn't the end for her.

Hilary wrote as the caption: “Sweet Hayden. Really tough hearing this news. We lost touch through the years but I will always remember you as so hardworking and effervescent, with that big, gorgeous smile.”

“I remember staying up late, chatting and gossiping, and connecting because we were part of such a small sliver of people who actually understood the strange lot in life we were navigating... so young, with no real idea how to make sense of any of it,” she added.

“I so deeply wish this wasn't the end for you. Sending a heart full of love to your family, the many people you impacted and everyone who loved you. Rest easy.”

Panettiere first got recognition back in 1998 for giving her voice to Dot, the young princess ant, in Pixar’s animated film 'A Bug’s Life'. Hayden rose to fame in 2006 for her portrayal as Claire Bennet, a high school cheerleader with superpowers, in NBC’s science-fiction series 'Heroes'. She is also fondly remembered for her role as Juliette Barnes, a young and ambitious country music singer, in the musical drama “Nashville”. The actress rose to further fame with the teen film Bring It On: All or Nothing.

She last appeared on screen in the psychological thriller “Sleepwalker”.

Talking about Hilary, it was in 2002, that she stepped into the music industry, and her debut studio album, the Christmas-themed Santa Claus Lane, was released that year.

She later found greater success with her second album, Metamorphosis, which topped the Billboard 200 chart and earned a 4 times Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

She also enjoyed significant commercial success with her subsequent albums, Hilary Duff and Dignity, as well as the 2005 compilation Most Wanted which all went to be certified platinum or gold.

Her fifth album was Breathe In. Breathe Out and her sixth album was titled Luck... or Something.