Jackie Shroff remembers Khayyam on 7th death anniversary, pays tribute to Utpal Dutt on his 33rd

Mumbai, August 19 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff remembered legendary music composer Khayyam and acclaimed actor-theatre personality Utpal Dutt on their respective death anniversaries on August 19.

Jackie Shroff shared a monochrome picture of Khayyam on social media along with a note that read, 'Remembering Khayyam ji on his death anniversary.'

The post featured 'Kabhi Kisi Ko Muqammal Jahan' as the background track. The song, sung by Bhupinder Singh, is from the 1981 film 'Aahista Aahista', with music composed by Khayyam.

For the uninitiated, Khayyam passed away on August 19, 2019, aged 92.

For the uninitiated, born as Mohammed Zahur Khayyam Hashmi on February 18, 1927, in Rahon, Punjab, Khayyam had a career in Hindi cinema spanning more than four decades. He began his journey in the music industry in the 1940s and initially worked under the name 'Sharmaji' as part of the composer duo Sharmaji-Varmaji.

He gradually established himself as a solo composer and went on to create some of the most memorable soundtracks in Hindi cinema. He delivered great songs in movies such as 'Phir Subah Hogi', 'Shagoon', 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Trishul', 'Noorie', 'Aahista Aahista', 'Thodisi Bewafaii', 'Dard', 'Dil-e-Nadaan', 'Razia Sultan' and 'Umrao Jaan' amongst many more.

His association with 'Kabhi Kabhie' gave Hindi cinema a lot many enduring songs, including 'Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein', while 'Umrao Jaan' became one of the defining works of his career. The 1981 film featured classics such as 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai', 'In Aankhon Ki Masti' and 'Yeh Kya Jagah Hai Doston'.

Khayyam married playback singer Jagjit Kaur in 1954. The couple had a son, Pradeep. Khayyam passed away in Mumbai on August 19, 2019, following a cardiac arrest.

Jackie Shroff also remembered legendary actor Utpal Dutt, sharing a picture of the theatre personality with the dates of his birth and death.

Born on March 29, 1929, in Barisal, Bengal Presidency, British India, which is now in Bangladesh, Dutt was one of the most influential figures in Indian theatre. He was an actor, director, playwright and theatre activist whose career spanned more than four decades.

His transition to cinema came after his acclaimed performance as Othello caught the attention of filmmaker Madhu Bose, who cast him in 'Michael Madhusudan' in 1950. Dutt subsequently worked across Bengali and Hindi cinema, appearing in more than 100 films during his career.

Among his notable films were 'Bhuvan Shome', 'Guddi', 'Gol Maal', 'Rang Birangi', 'Jai Baba Felunath', 'Hirak Rajar Deshe', 'Agantuk', 'Padma Nadir Majhi' and 'The Stranger'. His comic performances in films such as 'Gol Maal' made him a household name among Hindi film audiences.

Dutt was married to actress Shobha Sen, and they had a daughter, Bishnupriya Dutt. He passed away on August 19, 1993, in Calcutta following a heart attack.

–IANS

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