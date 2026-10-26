October 26, 2026 6:29 PM हिंदी

When Suniel Shetty learned about Athiya- K L Rahul's relationship

When Suniel Shetty learned about Athiya- K L Rahul's relationship

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty once recalled the time he learned about his daughter Athiya Shetty's relationship with cricketer K L Rahul.

Talking on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', the 'Hera Pheri actor remembered the time he once praised K L Rahul in front of his wife, Mana Shetty.

Suniel had told his wife, "Mana, he is a very impressive boy."

Hearing this, neither Mana nor Athiya said anything. They just gave each other a look.

Then slowly Mana came to Suniel and told him, "You know, they're at least talking to each other now. There's nothing more."

For those who do not know, Athiya and Rahul got into a relationship back in 2019 after reportedly meeting through a mutual friend. Their friendship soon turned into love, and after dating for some time, the lovebirds finally tied the knot on January 23, 2023, at Suniel's farmhouse in Khandala.

Taking the next step in their relationship, Athiya and Rahul welcomed their firstborn, a baby girl, on 24 March 2025. The couple named their daughter Evaarah.

Suniel and K L Rahul share a strong bond, with the veteran actor often seen praising his son-in-law.

On August 11, K L Rahul shared a lovely social media wish for his father-in-law on his birthday.

He called the 'Dhadkan' actor the 'Best Ajja' to his daughter Evaarah.

The cricketer dropped a sweet picture of Suniel holding little Evaarah in his arms on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy birthday to the best ajja (sic)", along with a hug and red heart emoji.

Coming to Suniel's work lineup, he was last seen in the laughter ride, 'Welcome to the Jungle', alongside Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, and others.

Up next, Suniel has also been roped in for a yet-untitled action thriller opposite Tiger Shroff, directed by Sachin Ravi.

--IANS

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