July 08, 2026 9:55 PM हिंदी

When SRK recalled his 'not too pleasant' first meet with Kajol

When SRK recalled his 'not too pleasant' first meet with Kajol

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Shah Rukh Khan recalled his 'not too pleasant' first meeting with Kajol during their appearance on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

SRK remembered that they were shooting for 'Baazigar' on 1st January and he was absolutely hungover. On the other hand, Kajol, who is used to sleeping early, was extremely energetic, something which Shah Rukh found annoying.

He shared, "When I met Kajol, I met her on the set of Baazigar. It was 31st December and all of us were very tensed. We were shooting on the morning of the 1st."

"I have a rule. You must work on the 1st of January, whether you are capable of doing it or not. So I came on the set, but all of us were very tense. But Kajol sleeps very early. She is a very proper and good girl. And she was very energetic in the morning. She was very energetic."

After seeing that Shah Rukh is not talking much, Kajol had even asked one of the make-up artists, "Your hero is very quiet. Doesn't he talk?"

King Khan further revealed that he was so annoyed with Kajol that he had decided that he would never work with her again.

"And at that time. And I am telling you the truth. I swear on my bread and butter. I had decided, 'I will never work with this girl'," SRK shared.

Directed by Abbas–Mustan and produced by Venus Movies, 'Baazigar' is loosely based on the 1991 film 'A Kiss Before Dying', which itself was adapted from Ira Levin's 1953 novel of the same.

After 'Baazigar (1993)' Shah Rukh and Kajol have appeared together in many memorable classics such as, 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)', 'Karan Arjun (1995)', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001)', 'My Name Is Khan (2010)', and 'Dilwale (2015)'.

--IANS

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