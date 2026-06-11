When Smriti scores, India wins; we've seen her do well in WCs: Veda

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Former India batter Veda Krishnamurthy believes that vice-captain Smriti Mandhana could hold the key to India's hopes at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, insisting that the star opener's performances in the biggest matches could determine whether the trophy finally returns home.

Mandhana heads into the tournament as one of the most experienced and accomplished batters in the Indian setup, and Veda said her ability to deliver on the grandest stage makes her indispensable to the team's title ambitions.

“When Smriti scores, India wins. So, she knows that it is very important for her to score in those big games. We've seen her do well in World Cups. She has done well in England and is one of those batters who scores runs all around the globe,” Veda told JioStar.

With India set to face some of the strongest sides in women's cricket during the tournament, Veda highlighted the importance of Mandhana producing match-defining knocks against elite opposition.

“So, I hope she does well in all the games, but more importantly, in the big games, against South Africa, against Australia, and hopefully in the semi-final and the final. Because if she scores big in those games, the cup is definitely coming home,” she said.

Veda’s confidence in India's chances extends beyond Mandhana's form. The former batter also expressed strong support for the squad selected for the global event, describing it as the strongest available group despite a handful of injury-enforced absences.

“Definitely the best available squad was picked. Of course, a couple of players missed out because of injury. But apart from that, I cannot put a finger on anyone and say they deserved to be there or would have made a difference to the squad,” Veda noted.

India's selectors have also opted to back experience, recalling players who have spent extended periods away from the national setup. Veda believes those decisions could prove crucial in a high-pressure tournament environment.

“It's a perfectly balanced squad. There have been a couple of comebacks. They were out for a really long time, but the selectors have trusted their experience,” she mentioned.

A major factor behind her optimism, however, is the confidence she sees within the group following India's recent World Cup triumph. According to Veda, the success has transformed the mindset of the squad and strengthened their belief that they can overcome the biggest challenges on the world stage.

“I think the World Cup victory is going to play a huge part because, after that, not just Harmanpreet, but the entire team, when you talk to them, the positivity and the aura they have been carrying, there is a lot of confidence. They have realised that they are capable of achieving certain things, and that belief is very important when you go into a World Cup,” Veda said.

--IANS

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