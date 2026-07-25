July 25, 2026 2:46 AM हिंदी

CWG 2026: Jhandu Kumar powers India to para powerlifting bronze in men’s heavyweight

Jhandu Kumar powers India to para powerlifting bronze in men’s heavyweight category at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

Glasgow, July 25 (IANS) India’s Jhandu Kumar secured a bronze medal in the men’s heavyweight para powerlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, adding another medal to the country’s tally in Glasgow on Friday.

Competing in a two-group field, Jhandu topped Group B with a best result of 130.9, comfortably finishing ahead of Uganda’s Dennis Mbaziira (114.1) and Australia’s Ben Wright (110.9) to advance into medal contention.

In the combined standings, however, Nigeria’s Riluwan Idris produced the best overall lift of 132.8 to clinch the gold medal, while England’s Matthew Harding claimed silver with 131.0. Jhandu’s effort of 130.9 was enough to secure the bronze medal, finishing just 0.1 behind Harding in a closely contested battle for silver.

The bronze continues India’s encouraging run in para sports at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, with Jhandu displaying remarkable consistency under pressure to earn a podium place.

Born on January 1, 1997, in Harnaut, Nalanda district of Bihar, he was affected by polio since birth. The son of a vegetable vendor, Jhandu comes from a humble family and overcame financial and physical challenges through determination and hard work. He began his sporting career in 2017 as a para athletics athlete, competing in the F55 shot put and discus throw events, where he won several district and state-level medals. During this period, strength training in the gym sparked his interest in powerlifting. Following a recommendation at a state championship, he switched to para powerlifting.

Earlier in the day, Ashok Malik narrowly missed out on a podium finish in the men's lightweight para-powerlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, finishing fourth with 143.8 points despite producing an impressive best lift of 200kg.

Malik stayed in medal contention throughout the competition but eventually finished behind Malaysia's Bonnie Bunyau Gustin, who took the bronze with 153.5 points. Gustin, the defending Commonwealth Games champion and world record holder in the category, managed to fend off the Indian's challenge to secure a podium spot.

England's Mark Swan won the gold medal with 153.9 points after achieving the top lift of 222kg. Nigeria's multiple Paralympic medallist Roland Ezuruike matched Swan on points but had to settle for silver due to countback, with a best lift of 185kg. This event also marked the first gold medal of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

India's second participant, Parmjeet Kumar, finished seventh with 135.6 points. Scotland's Finlay Davidson came in fifth with 141.4 points, followed by Nigeria's Ibrahim Dauda with 140.1. Kenya's Ngungi Maringa scored 127.0 points, Australia's Daniel Bos had 123.3 points, Cameroon's Belinga Manga achieved 103.9 points, Solomon Islands' Moffet Tolomae got 94.0 points, and Malta's Nick Mercieca rounded out the standings with 92.5 points.

--IANS

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