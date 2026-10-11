When Shweta Bachchan talked about how Aishwarya Rai changed the dynamics in the Bachchan family

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Shweta Bachchan Nanda once opened up about how the entry of Aishwarya Rai changed the dynamics in the Bachchan family.

She said that whenever there is a new addition in the family, the rules do end up getting reshuffled.

As Shweta took on the famous 'Koffee With Karan' couch with her brother, Abhishek Bachchan, the host and filmmaker, Karan Johar asked the 'Dhoom actor, "When you married Aishwarya, it was like another superstar in the house. Now, how have you managed to strike a balance between emotion, pragmatism, and family with another star in the house? There must have been a lot of shifting that had to happen within the family structure when that happened".

Abhishek reacted to this in a casual manner, saying, "I don't think so."

Shweta pitched in, saying, "I feel whenever there is a new person in a family, whether it is a daughter-in-law, or even a child, roles do get reshuffled."

Karan further asked Shweta, "You were like the go-to person, his sister, and now there is also the wife, who is a mega star."

Shweta shared, "Which is great, because it is better to have two hands than just one. She's from his industry, so there are certain things she will understand; she will connect, she will understand as an actor, the hours he keeps."

Shifting our focus to Aishwarya and Abhishek's journey together, these two have shared the screen in multiple projects over the years, including "Kuch Naa Kaho", "Dhoom 2", "Sarkar Raj", "Umrao Jaan", "Guru", and "Raavan".

Going by the reports, the couple first met back in 1999 for the photo shoot of their first project together, "Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke".

After dating for some time, Aishwarya and Abhishek finally tied the knot on April 20, 2007, in a lavish traditional ceremony in the presence of family and friends.

On 16 November 2011, they welcomed their first child together, daughter Aaradhya.

--IANS

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