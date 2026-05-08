When Shammi Kapoor couldn’t stop his tears while picturizing ‘Dil Ke Jharokhe Mein’

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) The upcoming episode of Indian Idol will witness a nostalgic and heartwarming moment as the show will be seen revisiting the iconic bond shared between legendary singer Mohammed Rafi and late superstar Shammi Kapoor through one of Hindi cinema’s most emotional songs, ‘Dil Ke Jharokhe Mein’.

During the episode, lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir, who appeared in the show as the host for a special episode dedicated to Asha Bhosle, shared an interesting anecdote about the song and revealed how Shammi Kapoor had initially refused to picturize it.

Manoj shared, “Jab yeh gaana Shammi ji ko sunaya gaya tha, toh unhone is gaane ko picturize karne se mana kar diya tha. Brahmachari film ke producer Ramesh Sippy ji the aur set par sab jagah hadkamp mach gaya tha ki Shammi ji ne gaane ke liye mana kar diya. Sabko laga ki shayad unhe gaana pasand nahi aaya.” (When this song was played for Shammi ji, he initially refused to picturize it. Ramesh Sippy ji was the producer of Brahmachari, and there was complete panic on the set when everyone heard that Shammi ji had said no to the song. People assumed that perhaps he did not like the song)

He further revealed the real reason behind Shammi Kapoor’s reaction and said, “Actually wajah kuch aur hi thi. Shammi ji ne kaha tha ki film ki situation mein unhe rona nahi tha, lekin Shankar–Jaikishan ne itna emotional gaana bana diya tha ki unhe darr tha ki woh is gaane ko picturize karte hue apne aansu nahi rok paayenge. Unhone kaha tha, ‘I know myself… please gaana badal do.’” (But the actual reason was something else. Shammi ji had said that according to the film’s situation, he was not supposed to cry, but Shankar–Jaikishan had composed such an emotional song that he feared he would not be able to hold back his tears while picturizing it. He had said, ‘I know myself… please change the song)

Adding more to the emotional memory, Manoj recalled, “Shammi ji ne khud ek interview mein kaha tha ki is gaane ko shoot karte waqt apne aansu rok paana unke liye bahut mushkil tha aur uss ehsaas ko sirf unka dil hi samajh sakta hai.” (Shammi ji himself had once said in an interview that while shooting this song, controlling his tears was extremely difficult for him, and only his heart truly understood that emotion)

–IANS

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