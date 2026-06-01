3rd T20I: India, England chase series glory and momentum ahead of Women’s T20 WC in high-stakes encounter (Preview)

Taunton, June 1 (IANS) With the three-match T20I series deadlocked at 1-1, Tuesday's blockbuster finale at the County Ground in Taunton is much more than a standard bilateral decider. For both India and England, this clash serves as the ultimate dress rehearsal and a vital psychological shot in the arm just weeks before the Women’s T20 World Cup kicks off later this month.

While India took first blood with an authoritative 38-run win in Chelmsford, England’s resilient 26-run fightback in Bristol exposed the vulnerabilities of both camps. As the teams head to Taunton, tactical refinement and middle-order execution will decide who lifts the silverware.

India's top order has shown immense promise. Yastika Bhatia has been the standout batter of the tour with a classy half-century and a fluent 33 in Bristol. Combined with Jemimah Rodrigues' early-series form and flashes of brilliance from Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, the platform is consistently being laid.

However, the final five overs have turned into an unmitigated disaster area. In the opening match, India crawled to the finish line, scoring just 40 runs between overs 16 and 20. The second game saw an even steeper collapse; cruising at 70/1 in pursuit of 169, India lost their bearings in the death overs, imploding to 28/5 in the final stretch.

India desperately needs their dependable finish-tank to step up. All eyes will be on Richa Ghosh, who has yet to fire in English conditions. Given India's lack of alternative designated six-hitters, the onus falls heavily on skipper Harmanpreet Kaur to bat deep and anchor the back end. If India is to regularly post or chase winning totals in the 190–200 range, Harmanpreet and Deepti Sharma must successfully navigate the middle-order speedbumps.

England’s primary concern heading into Tuesday is the distinct lack of conversion at the top of the order. While the veteran opening pair and the top four have regularly found their timing, they have repeatedly failed to construct the long, match-defining innings required on modern T20 tracks. Across both encounters, England's seasoned batters have looked fluid, gotten their eye in, but thrown away promising starts precisely when they needed to shift into fifth gear.

Aside from Amy Jones’ vital, stabilising 67, the established core has lacked a sustained anchor. This inability to build deep partnerships has repeatedly broken England’s mid-innings momentum, forcing the lower-middle order into high-pressure recovery missions rather than allowing them to exploit a platform.

The silver lining for England has been the explosive injection of youth, epitomised by the sensational Freya Kemp. Her blistering 13-ball 39* in the second game single-handedly masked the top-order stagnation and propelled England to a winning total. Combined with Lauren Bell’s lethal opening spells, England's younger crop is currently carrying the team's tactical X-factor.

However, relying on a teenage phenom to bail out a world-class batting lineup from the number 6 or 7 spot is an unsustainable strategy with a World Cup on the horizon. Heading into Taunton, a venue famed for true bounce and tiny boundaries, the England camp will be drilling into their senior core the necessity of anchoring the innings, ensuring that Kemp’s destructive power is utilised to maximise a massive total rather than merely saving face.

When: Tuesday, June 2, 11:00 PM

Where: County Ground, Taunton

Where to Watch: The third T20I between England and India will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nandni Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.

England: Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean (c), Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Paige Scholfield, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Issy Wong.

--IANS

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