Stabbing someone under the guise of friendship is unacceptable: CM Yogi

Bijnor, June 1 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday strongly condemned the recent Ghaziabad incident, saying, "Stabbing someone under the guise of friendship is completely unacceptable."

He added that parents who fail to guide and discipline their children are making a serious mistake.

The Chief Minister’s remarks were made in the context of the recent murder of 17-year-old Surya Chauhan in Ghaziabad's Khoda area.

Referring to the incident, Yogi Adityanath said that crimes committed under the guise of friendship or personal relationships represent a grave betrayal of trust and would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Issuing a stern warning, he said there would be zero leniency towards those involved in such offences. He also cautioned parents against shielding children engaged in criminal activities, urging them to take responsibility for correcting their behaviour rather than protecting them from the law.

The case had sparked widespread public outrage. Subsequently, the main accused, Asad, was killed in a police encounter in Ghaziabad. Authorities have also initiated proceedings against properties linked to the accused as part of the ongoing action in the case.

Addressing a gathering in Bijnor, the Chief Minister also responded to recent remarks by some Maulavis and Maulanas regarding declaring the cow the national animal.

He said, "Maulvis and Maulanas need not tell us. The cow is our mother, and our bond with her transcends lifetimes." Emphasising the cultural and spiritual significance of the cow in Indian society, he remarked, "Those who call the cow merely an animal have the mentality of an animal."

Warning against any disrespect towards cows, Yogi said, "Advise your followers not to disrespect Gau Mata. Otherwise, the consequences will be remembered for generations." He reiterated that the Uttar Pradesh government would continue taking strict action against cow slaughter.

During the event, the Chief Minister distributed land ownership certificates to 1,645 families displaced from Pakistan, as well as ex-servicemen and leaseholders. He said the move would benefit nearly 8,000 to 10,000 people and provide long-awaited legal security to families that had suffered displacement for generations.

Paying tribute to Bijnor’s historical and cultural legacy, Yogi described it as the sacred land of Mahatma Vidur and said the teachings of the Mahabharata remain relevant today. He also remembered former MP Kunwar Sarvesh Singh and said his legacy was being carried forward by Kunwar Sushant Singh.

Referring to displaced Hindu and Sikh families from Pakistan, the Chief Minister alleged that religious extremism had led to the loss of their ancestral properties during the Partition era. He questioned why certain religious leaders had not spoken out on behalf of persecuted minorities in Pakistan and Bangladesh, accusing them of maintaining double standards.

Yogi also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which he said enables persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains from neighbouring countries to obtain Indian citizenship.

Highlighting development initiatives in Bijnor, he cited flood protection projects, improved rail and highway connectivity, the Mahatma Vidur Medical College and plans to connect the district with the Ganga Expressway. He also asserted that recruitment in Uttar Pradesh is now transparent and merit-based, benefiting thousands of youths.

The event was attended by several ministers, MPs, MLAs and other public representatives.

--IANS

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