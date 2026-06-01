French Open 2026: Vallejo fined $65,000 for sexist remarks on umpire

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Paraguayan tennis player Adolfo Daniel Vallejo has been fined $65,000 (£48,300) by organisers of the French Open for what they called “unacceptable” comments about a female umpire after his second-round defeat at Roland Garros.

The 22-year-old World No. 71 faced criticism after he questioned Brazilian chair umpire Ana Carvalho in an interview with Clay magazine. This came after his loss to French teenager Moise Kouame. Vallejo said Carvalho was too weak to manage the atmosphere created by the supportive home crowd. He suggested that a match of that importance should have been officiated by a man.

French Open organisers strongly condemned the remarks, stating that they were “unacceptable” and that they “strongly condemn all sexist remarks.”

Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo confirmed that Vallejo received one of the largest fines in Grand Slam history. “It is roughly half of his prize money,” Mauresmo said.

“Clearly, this is something we do not accept as a tournament. Words like this should not be used in this arena.”

Players who reach the second round of the men’s singles draw receive €130,000 ($`151,000 or £112,000) in prize money. This means the fine accounts for nearly half of Vallejo’s earnings from this year's tournament.

After the announcement of disciplinary action, Vallejo released a public apology on social media. “I have respect for the umpires, and for the job they do. After a five-hour battle, I was very heated and felt a lot of emotions. I apologise,” Vallejo wrote on Instagram.

According to the Grand Slam rulebook, players can be fined up to `$100,000 (£74,200) for unsportsmanlike conduct. Vallejo’s fine was less than the maximum but ranks among the most severe penalties at a major tournament.

This controversy overshadowed Vallejo’s Roland Garros campaign, which ended in the second round against rising French star Moise Kouame. It also renewed discussions about conduct and respect toward officials in professional tennis.

--IANS

hs/bsk/