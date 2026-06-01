June 01, 2026 9:19 PM हिंदी

Milind Soman performs push-ups in London's amazing weather, says 'lost count after 50'

Milind Soman performs push-ups in London's amazing weather, says 'lost count after 50'

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Actor and fitness junkie Milind Soman can give all the young actors out there a run for their money even at 60.

Shelling out some more motivation, Milind was seen doing push-ups during his time in London. The 'Emergency' actor revealed that while working out in this amazing weather, he lost count after 50 push-ups.

Milind further shared that before the push-ups he even went for a run in London's Regents Park.

"Monday morning pushups after a run in Regents Park...amazing weather, lost count after 50 #london (sic)," he captioned the post.

Milind keeps on setting new benchmarks for fitness with his social media posts.

In May, the 'Bheja Fry' actor swam from Europe to Africa, across the Strait of Gibraltar, completing a long stretch of 15 kilometers.

Dropping photos and videos of his journey with his Instagram family, Milind wrote on the photo-sharing app, "1st of May, I swam from Europe to Africa, across the Strait of Gibraltar, 15km at the closest point, from Tarifa in Spain to the coast of Morocco...beautiful beautiful beautiful swim !! Longer post coming."

Before that, Milind impressively completed a 20-kilometer swim during his visit to Goa. He was accompanied by his better half, Ankita Konwar, who swam 8 kilometers. Milind shared that he was able to cover the distance within 8 hours.

Milind called it a "beautiful experience" in the post that read, "Swam 20km for the first time ! Took around 8hrs .. Super happy swimming long distance in the sea is one of the most beautiful experiences, so unpredictable, tides, weather, currents, all make it an epic adventure .. big thank you to @ankita_earthy who also swam 8km and my friends Elias, Nicole and Mihir from the Goa Open Water Swim Club for always being there #worldhealthday."

--IANS

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