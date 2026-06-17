June 17, 2026 3:08 PM हिंदी

When Sakshi Tanwar aka Parvati revealed she is a party animal

When Sakshi Tanwar aka Parvati revealed she is a party animal

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Did you know that actress Sakshi Tanwar, who is fondly remembered as the 'sanskari' bahu Parvati from "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii", is actually a party animal at heart.

When Sakshi appeared on the chat show, "Koffee With Karan", host and filmmaker Karan Johar revealed that there was a sequence on the show where Sakshi had to dance, and she just took off, almost becoming Helen.

Reacting to this, Sakshi admitted that she loves dancing.

"And I remember this incident because this was a particular point of time in the story when my daughter was in jail, and I'm the only one who knows about it, and there's a garba happening in the house, and I wanted to dance," she shared.

Sakshi recalled that she asked the director if she could dance, and he said no. However, later on, his co-actors ended up convincing the director.

"He said, "Okay, in the next shot, Shilpa will come and pull you and you just do a little dancing act there" and I just got carried away," remembered Sakshi.

She revealed that when Ekta Kapoor saw the shot, she was very upset.

"That's what we keep telling each other: if a rival channel wants to pull down the TRPs, they just need to record Parvati Bhabhi dancing," said Sakshi.

Shifting our focus to "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii", the show aired on StarPlus from 16 October 2000 till 9 October 2008.

Created by Ekta Kapoor, the show was backed by her under her home banner, Balaji Telefilms. With Sakshi and actor Kiran Karmarkar as the lead pair, Parvati and Om Agarwal, the show further featured Ali Asgar as Kamal Agarwal, Anup Soni as Suyash Mehra, and Shweta Kawatra / Achint Kaur as Pallavi Agarwal, along with others.

"Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii" constantly remained among the top three Indian television shows during its run.

--IANS

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When Sakshi Tanwar aka Parvati revealed she is a party animal

When Sakshi Tanwar aka Parvati revealed she is a party animal