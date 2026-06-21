When Russell Crowe revealed his method of acting, completely on different plane from Stanislavski method

Los Angeles, June 21 (IANS) Hollywood actor Russell Crowe, whose acting career spans more than 5 decades, once shared that for him, acting is spontaneous.

An old clip of the actor talking about nuances of acting has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows him discussing the simplicity of acting.

He said, “I use the Russell Crowe method. I've never been to drama school, man. I've never been to acting school. The only time I did any formal lessons, I studied classical texts for about three weeks. But I've been acting since I was 6 years old. I don't even know what the Stanislavski method may be. I have no f****** idea”.

He further mentioned, “And I don't care to know. Seriously, it's not that complicated. If you want to be an actor, work it out yourself. I actually like the old Olivier quote, ‘Learn your dialogue and don't bump into the furniture’”.

Russell Crowe has built a reputation as one of the most intense performers of his generation, as he moved from Australian cinema to Hollywood in the 1990s. His career trajectory peaked with powerful dramatic roles that showcased his physicality, emotional range, and commanding screen presence.

His breakthrough came with ‘L.A. Confidential’, followed by his performance in ‘Gladiator’ as Maximus, which clinched him an Oscar for Best Actor. He is known for films like ‘A Beautiful Mind’, ‘Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World’, and ‘The Insider’ cementing his legacy as a versatile actor.

Earlier this month, the actor recalled how he stuck to his guns about not having intimate scenes with Connie Nielsen in Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’.

The actor shared how the studio, the producers (thought) there should be sex between Maximus and the female characters, and he kept pushing back.

--IANS

aa/