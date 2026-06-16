When Rishi Kapoor struggled to compliment Sridevi

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Late actor Rishi Kapoor once revealed how he struggled to compliment his co-star Sridevi during his appearance on "The Kapil Sharma Show".

Host Kapil Sharma had asked Rishi Kapoor, "Sridevi Ji is from South India. When you met her for the first time, did she speak Hindi well? Or did you have to learn Tamil?

Sharing a particular incident when he faced an awkward moment with Sridevi during a shoot, Rishi Kapoor recalled, "I remember one day, there was a shoot going on. The film's magazine ran out. All the lights were on. It takes two minutes to change the magazine, to take out the old magazine and put a fresh one in the camera. However, there is a lot of discomfort in those two minutes when the actors and actresses are standing, the lights are on, and there is silence everywhere".

As the two were waiting for the shoot to resume, Sridevi told Rishi Kapoor, "Sir, I saw 'Khel Khel Mein' four times. I liked it a lot, sir'.

While Rishi Kapoor thanked his co-star for the compliment, he was unable to think of a compliment for Sridevi.

"Which film of hers did I see? I was thinking", he confessed.

However, he was saved by the bell as a voice came from behind saying, "The shot is ready".

During his glorious tenure as an actor, Rishi Kapoor worked with Sridevi in multiple movies, including "Nagina" (1986), "Kaun Sachcha Kaun Jhoota" (1997), "Chandni" (1989), "Banjaran" (1991), and "Gurudev" (1993).

Both Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi are not with us anymore.

Unfortunately, Rishi Kapoor passed away on 30th April 2020 after a two-year-long battle with leukemia. He was 76 at the time.

On the other hand, Sridevi suddenly left for the heavenly abode at the age of 54 in 2018 in Dubai after an accidental drowning.

--IANS

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