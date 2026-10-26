October 26, 2026 10:31 PM हिंदी

When Rihanna complimented Anne Hathaway on the sets of 'Ocean 8'

When Rihanna complimented Anne Hathaway on the sets of 'Ocean 8'

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway revealed she received the best compliment from Rihanna and the other members of the cast of the movie 'Ocean's 8' at a time when she was not feeling her best about herself.

As she appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Hathaway shared that 'Ocean's 8' was the first project she was filming after giving birth to her son, Jonathan.

“After I had my son, the weight was really slow to come off, and I was a different size than I normally am. And the director (Gary Ross) told me, ‘That’s great, we have eight women in this movie and need to have as many body types as we can."

However, Hathaway had decided not to give in to the pressure of looking a certain way and was going to love herself no matter what.

“I walked on the set, and I’m in my jeans, and I’ve done my best, and I’m gonna love myself no matter what," she had told herself.

However, as Hathaway arrived on the set, Rihanna saw her and said, "Damn, girl you got an ass. You got an ass like mine."

She admitted to being shocked at Rihanna’s compliment.

“I, of course was freaked out and loved it so much. And I was like, ‘Really?'”

Other members of the 'Ocean 8' cast, like Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett also boosted her confidence with lovely remarks on her new physique.

"Sandy Bullock just looked up at me and said, 'Looking good, mama.'" Cate Blanchett also said, 'Nice jeans, Hathaway," Hathaway recalled.

She admitted that it was the first time she was getting this kind of love on a movie set.

"It was so beautiful to be surrounded by that much love and understanding. It was so great," she told Ellen.

--IANS

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