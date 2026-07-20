When Rani Mukerji turned choreographer for Shah Rukh & Kajol during 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar once recalled a fun incident from the sets of his directorial debut 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' during a fun episode of 'Koffee With Karan' with the leading ladies of the movie, Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

KJo revealed that during the shoot of the song 'Koi Mil Gaya', Farah said something after which SRK and Kajol accepted Rani as their dance guru.

Karan recalled the hilarious incident, saying, "We were taking this top wide shot with Farah Khan in command, in control, and it was the signature step of 'Koi Mil Gaya. We were taking a wide shot , and suddenly, like, a cut happened."

Kajol looked at Rani and said, "What are you doing? Something wrong you're doing." Agreeing with Kajol, Shah Rukh also added, "Haan, kuchh galat ho raha hai."

However, loudly blaring from far, Farah said, "She's the only one doing it right. You all are all doing rubbish."

After this, both Shah Rukh and Kajal went to Rani, who then became their choreographer, teaching them the steps.

Karan further pointed out that after that, Rani seemed to be more confident, making the rest of the shoot smooth for her.

"Rani, it kind of gave you that flush of energy and confidence because they (Kajol and SRK) were looming large movie stars, you were in the frame with them, and suddenly, I felt like your body language shifted and changed, and then, we went on to shoot the entire film," the filmmaker added during the conversation on the show

Backed by Karan Johar's father, Yash Johar, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in the lead, along with Salman Khan and Sana Saeed in crucial roles. The movie revolves around a love triangle between college friends Rahul, Anjali, and Tina. Years later, Rahul’s 8-year-old daughter tries to reunite her father with his former best friend.

--IANS

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