When Rani Mukerji explained why actresses can't 'really' be friends

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji once explained why two actresses, according to her, can't 'really' be friends.

As she appeared on the 'Koffee With Karan' show with Kareena Kapoor, host and filmmaker Karan Johar asked Rani, "Do you believe two actresses can really be good friends?"

Rani said, "With an actress, I can't. Not really, really close."

Explaining the reason behind her reply, the 'Maardani' actress went on to add, "Why I say that actresses can't be friends is that every actress has her own career graph. Like, you know, I started in a way, and I'll be ending up in a way. Kareena's career graph is different. So, both of us can't have the same career graph. I might do a certain kind of films, she'll do different films. But then, if she gives a hit, it doesn't mean that something's going wrong with me. If I give a hit, it doesn't mean something's going wrong with her. So, we can be friends, and we can survive in the same industry because there's so much work for everybody."

Over the years, Rani and Kareena have appeared together in several Hindi films.

Their professional association began back in 2001, with Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...'. While Kareena played Pooja (Poo) in the blockbuster, Rani Mukerji was seen in an extended guest role as Naina. Next year, in 2002, they came together for the romantic entertainer, 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge!', which also had Hrithik Roshan as the lead.

The two actresses were also a part of the ensemble cast of J. P. Dutta's war drama, 'LOC Kargil', which came out in 2003.

Veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam directed Rani and Kareena in 'Yuva' in 2004.

They last shared screen space in the psychological mystery thriller, 'Talaash: The Answer Lies Within,' in which Aamir Khan was also the lead.

--IANS

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