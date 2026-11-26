New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Foreign Ministers of Mauritius and Seychelles arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to attend the 25th Council of Ministers (COM) meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA)

Extending a warm welcome to the Mauritian Foreign Minister, the Ministry of External Affairs ( MEA ) took to X and posted: "Strengthening our enduring partnership with a close friend and valued partner in the Indian Ocean. H.E. Mr. Dhananjay Ramful, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Cooperation of Mauritius, arrives in India for the 25th IORA Council of Ministers Meeting."

In a separate post, the MEA also welcomed the Seychelles Foreign Minister, saying, "Warm welcome to a trusted partner in the Indian Ocean Region! Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of Seychelles, Barry Faure, arrives in New Delhi to participate in the 25th IORA Council of Ministers Meeting."

On Wednesday, the two-day 29th Meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) commenced in New Delhi, ahead of the 25th COM meeting of the IORA.

Sharing the details of the meeting, the MEA took to X and posted: "Over the next two days, Senior Officials from IORA Member States and Dialogue Partners will deliberate on the Association's priority and cross-cutting issues, paving the way for the Ministerial Meeting on 27 November 2026. Collaboration and cooperation remain the key to a peaceful, prosperous & sustainable Indian Ocean."

India will host the 25th COM meeting on Friday to discuss future policy direction for IORA with an emphasis on reviewing regional cooperation frameworks and identifying new areas of collaboration.

The theme for India's IORA chairmanship 2025-2027 is "Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region".

This high-level gathering of Ministers and Senior Officials from across the 23 Member States and 12 Dialogue Partners comes at a critical juncture for the Indo-Pacific region, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"The New Delhi Meeting will underscore the vital importance of the Indian Ocean Region as a region of peace, stability, predictability and sustainable development, thereby reaffirming India's commitment to the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual And Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth for All in the Region) driving collective action for an open, inclusive, and rules-based maritime order," the MEA stated.

The 23 Member States of IORA are: India, Australia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Madagascar, Comoros, France, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, UAE and Yemen.

The 12 Dialogue Partners of IORA are: China, Egypt, European Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UK and the US.

--IANS

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