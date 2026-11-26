Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, along with the team of the recently released magnum opus ‘Ramayana’, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The meeting brought together the cast and members of the film’s team, which is helmed by filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari. ‘Ramayana’ features Ranbir as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita.

A tweet from The World Of Ramayana on X read: “Team Ramayana was honoured to meet Home Minister Shri @AmitShah as the film continues to receive immense love across the country and in cinemas worldwide.”

Ramayana: Part 1 is epic mythological film directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who co-wrote the screenplay with Shridhar Raghavan. The film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana by Valmiki. It is the first instalment of a two-part film series, with Part 1 being based on the first three kāṇḍa (chapters) of Ramayana, which chronicle the life of Prince Rama from childhood up to his adventurous 14-year exile.

The first part features an ensemble cast that includes Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Anupam Kher, Lara Dutta, Shobana, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Arun Govil, Adinath Kothare.

The film was released earlier this month on the occasion of Diwali. The makers, on November 8, issued a stern warning against those found recording the film in cinema halls and then sharing it online.

They took to their official X (Previously known as Twitter) handle and said that strict legal action will be taken against those found guilty.

"It has come to our attention that unauthorised footage of “Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana” is being recorded inside cinema halls and circulated across social media and messaging platforms (sic)," they wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Stating the recent order by the Bombay High Court, the makers added that the offenders will face 'criminal, civil and contempt' proceedings that too without any further notice.

"The Hon'ble Bombay High Court, by orders dated 2 November 2026 and 6 November 2026 in commercial IP suit (l) no. 37230 of 2026, has restrained all persons, known and unknown, from recording, uploading, sharing or otherwise communicating the film or any part of it without authorisation. Doing so is copyright infringement, a criminal offence punishable with imprisonment and fine under the Copyright Act, 1957, the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the BNS, 2023 and the IT Act, 2000, and a contempt of court," the statement further read.

"All persons are strictly directed to refrain from recording, posting or sharing any such content and to delete anything already posted. Offenders will be reported to the authorities and platforms and will face criminal, civil and contempt proceedings, without further notice. All rights reserved", concluded the post.

--IANS

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