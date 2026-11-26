New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has brought back more than 60 tonnes of gold during the six months ended September, significantly increasing the share of its bullion reserves held within the country while continuing to strengthen India's overall foreign exchange reserve position.

According to the RBI's latest half-yearly report on foreign exchange reserve management, the central bank brought back 60.08 tonnes of gold to India between March and September, taking domestically held gold reserves to 740.13 tonnes from 680.05 tonnes six months earlier.

As a result, the proportion of the RBI's total gold holdings stored in India rose to about 84 per cent, compared with 77.23 per cent at the end of March.

The RBI's total gold stock remained unchanged at 880.52 tonnes, but gold held with overseas custodians, including the Bank of England and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), declined to 140.39 tonnes from 197.67 tonnes.

Despite stable gold holdings, the value of the RBI's gold reserves fell to $106.08 billion at the end of September from $115.40 billion six months earlier, reflecting a decline in international gold prices during the period.

The report also showed a shift in the composition of foreign currency assets (FCA), with the RBI increasing investments in securities while reducing the share of deposits held with other central banks and the BIS.

Foreign currency assets rose to $608.26 billion at the end of September from $552.28 billion in March.

Of this, 87.06 per cent was invested in securities, compared with 84.31 per cent six months earlier.

India's total foreign exchange reserves increased to $737.78 billion at the end of September from $691.11 billion at the end of March.

The RBI said its reserves continued to be invested primarily in highly rated sovereign securities, central bank instruments and supranational assets with most investments remaining highly liquid and readily convertible into cash when required.

However, the report showed some moderation in reserve adequacy indicators.

Import cover declined to 9.8 months from 10.6 months, while the ratio of short-term debt to reserves and the ratio of volatile capital flows to reserves edged higher during the period.

--IANS

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