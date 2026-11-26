Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Services and Uttar Pradesh continued their dominant medal-winning streak at the inaugural Youth Artistic Gymnastics National Championships at INS Hamla, Malad, on Tuesday, adding two more team titles to their growing tally on the second day of competition.

Services delivered a commanding performance, emerging as champions in the Grade 8 Out-Age category, while Uttar Pradesh displayed depth and consistency to top the Grade 8 In-Age section.

In the Out-Age category, Services delivered a commanding all-round team performance, scoring 184.634 points to claim the gold medal. West Bengal mounted a spirited challenge to finish as runners-up with 175.400 points, while Uttar Pradesh settled for third place with 173.634 points.

Services gymnast Sumit Singh delivered an outstanding individual performance to win the all-around title with 62.433 points. Uttar Pradesh's Sanchit Srivastava pushed him hard, finishing just 0.032 points behind on 62.401. Services' Jaswin completed the podium with a creditable third-place finish on 62.301 points.

The apparatus finals featured several impressive individual performances. Sanchit Srivastava displayed his versatility and technical precision to win gold in the floor exercise and parallel bars. Maharashtra's Gaurang Haldankar delivered a strong routine to top the still rings, while Dhwji Shah won the vault. Services' Jaswin showed his skill on the pommel horse, and Manipur's Md Mukhtadir Alibukhs produced a winning performance on the horizontal bar.

Uttar Pradesh were equally impressive in the In-Age team competition, showing consistency and quality across the apparatus to finish with 186.535 points and claim the title. Services mounted a determined challenge to finish second with 182.765 points, while Maharashtra secured third place with 177.667 points.

Uttar Pradesh's Arpit Prajapati produced a superb all-round performance to win the individual gold with 64.534 points. Services' Birendra Patra impressed with 63.466 points to finish second, while Maharashtra's Shrihaan Valimbe rounded out the podium with 63.099 points.

Prajapati stayed in exceptional form in the apparatus finals, showing his versatility by winning gold in the pommel horse and vault. His Uttar Pradesh teammate Anubhav Singh also had a productive outing, taking the parallel bars and horizontal bar titles. Odisha's Om Sahoo delivered the best floor exercise performance, while Manipur's Diamond Kamei led the still rings.

The men's competition ends at INS Hamla on November 26, followed by the senior and junior men's selection trials on November 27. The women's artistic gymnastics championships will take place from November 28 to 30.

--IANS

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