May 03, 2026 11:51 AM हिंदी

When Preity Zinta reacted to Kareena Kapoor Khan constantly raving about losing ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ to her

When Preity Zinta reacted to Kareena Kapoor Khan constantly raving about losing ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ to her

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta once reacted to Kareena Kapoor Khan constantly talking about losing ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ to her. An old video from Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows KJo looking to draw reaction from Preity Zinta on Kareena’s statement.

KJo produced ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, and earlier offered the film to Kareena. However, Kareena reportedly demanded the same remuneration as Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan when she was being considered for the film.

KJo asked Preity Zinta on the show, “Kareena was the first choice of the film and how did you feel actually, you know, stepping into Kareena Kapoor's shoes for the film?”.

Responding to the same, the actress said, “I mean, you go to a store, you try on a pair of jeans and they fit you well. But you don't buy them, it doesn't mean they're your jeans. The next person who comes tries them on and buys them, it belongs to them”.

She further mentioned, “I remember when you called me and I said, ‘Okay Can I hear the script?’. Once I heard the script, I was like, ‘Why doesn't Kareena want to do this film?’. And then it was all over the place. Kareena was the first choice, Preity Zinta was the second choice. And, Kareena was saying that, ‘I said no to it’. So I said, ‘Okay Thank you Kareena, it doesn't matter any which way this film was in my destiny’”.

KJo then asked Saif Ali Khan, who was sitting next to Preity Zinta, and is now married to Kareena, “And did you think Kareena or her would have been, who would have been the better Naina?”

Saif said, “I mean now that I see the film I can't imagine anyone else except Preeti leading that part”.

The film also led to a cold war between KJo and Kareena until they reunited in ‘Kurbaan’, which also starred Saif. The film was produced by KJo.

--IANS

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