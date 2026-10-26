When Neetu Kapoor described the Ideal woman for son Ranbir Kapoor

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most beloved couples in Bollywood. However, when Ranbir was single, his mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor described what the ideal girl for her son should be like.

As Ranbir appeared on veteran actress Simi Garewal’s show 'Simi Selects India’s Most Desirable', Neetu shared that the right girl for her son should be like a needle and not a scissor, keeping the family together.

During the show, Neetu shared a video message for Ranbir, in which she said, “There are two kinds of girls, one who comes with scissors, and one who comes with a needle. Scissors is the one who breaks the family, or jo needle ke sath aati hai that kind off mends the family together, makes sure the family stays together. And that’s the girl I would like."

For those who do not know, Ranbir tied the knot with actress Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, after dating for some time. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Raha, on November 6, 2022.

Later on, as Neetu appeared on 'Koffee With Karan', Karan Johar asked her to give special relationship advice to Ranbir and Alia.

When KJo asked Neetu about the one thing from her marriage with Rishi Kapoor that she wished Alia and Ranbir to adopt, Neetu replied, "Nothing. Because in today's day and age, do what you want to do. Just be happy. And also, every generation is different. What I went through, I can't expect them to do the same thing, so they know their own vibe."

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor got married in a traditional ceremony in 1980. The couple welcomed a girl, Riddhima, in 1980, followed by a boy, Ranbir, in 1982.

However, Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020 after a two-year-long battle with leukemia.

--IANS

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