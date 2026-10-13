October 14, 2026 1:53 AM हिंदी

When Nana Patekar said that Anil Kapoor bullied him on ‘Parinda’

When Nana Patekar said that Anil Kapoor bullied him on ‘Parinda’

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) The late actor Nana Patekar once shared that his friend, and actor Anil Kapoor bullied him a lot during the making of ‘Parinda’.

An old video from the promotions of the film ‘Vanvaas’ has resurfaced in which he can be seen having a conversation with Anil Kapoor.

He said in the video, “You have bullied me a lot in ‘Parinda’. I was doing Jackie Shroff’s role, his elder brother's role. We rehearsed, we did this, we did that. Later, Jackie came because of him. But I want to thank him because I got to play Anna. No, the reason was that he couldn't see me as a brother. As per you, Jackie could be your brother in the film but not me”.

Anil responded, as he said, “I might be wrong, but I felt that for my brother's role, I felt Jackie would be the best choice. I'm being very honest with you. But your honesty has ruined my role. No, but what happens is that you give suggestions to a director. Ultimately, decisions are always made by a director. A director is a director, a filmmaker is a filmmaker. He must have felt that Jackie is a better choice”.

Nana Patekar said, “Jackie did a good job. He got a Filmfare Award”.

Anil said, “So, what I mean to say is that sometimes, there are some things which are very, very important. I will never deceive you with a film”.

Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 in Goa. The actor suffered cardiac arrest. The actor was taken to hospital where doctors attempted CPR and resuscitation for about 45 minutes. However, he was later declared dead on arrival.

The late actor Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Donje in Pune district on Thursday. The actor was given a 3-gun salute.

The late actor’s friends and members of the film fraternity including Jackie Shroff, directors Anil Sharma, Aneez Bazmee, and producer Firoz nadiadwala arrived at Donje village to attend the last rites of Nana Patekar.

A huge crowd also turned up to bid adieu to the departed soul. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid his last respects to Nana Patekar at Pune airport before leaving for Mumbai. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde went to the actor’s Pune farmhouse to pay his respects.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

When Nana Patekar said that Anil Kapoor bullied him on ‘Parinda’

When Nana Patekar said that Anil Kapoor bullied him on ‘Parinda’

Top seed Deepthi Venkatesan stunned in second round of girls' U-16 event in the 31st Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: Fenesta Open

Fenesta Open 2026: Top seed Deepthi Venkatesan stunned in second round of girls' U-16 event

Kusal Mendis helps Sri Lanka win third T20I; Pakistan claim series 2-1 in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. Photo credit:

Kusal Mendis helps Sri Lanka win third T20I; Pakistan claim series 2-1

Amit Shah meets Nepal, Bhutan Home Ministers; reaffirms commitment to deepen ties

Amit Shah meets Nepal, Bhutan Home Ministers; reaffirms commitment to deepen ties

Ranvir Shorey registers complaint with Mumbai Police after receiving death threats

Ranvir Shorey registers complaint with Mumbai Police after receiving death threats

Talks with Mike Bloomberg focused on energy transition, AI, sustainable growth: Gautam Adani

Talks with Mike Bloomberg focused on energy transition, AI, sustainable growth: Gautam Adani

Alexander Zverev downs Alexander Bublik in third-set tiebreak, reaches quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters in Shanghai on Tuesday. Photo credit: ATP

Shanghai Masters: Zverev downs Bublik in third-set tiebreak, reaches quarterfinals

Zero-tolerance approach towards crime essential: Rajasthan CM suspends officer (Photo: @BhajanlalBjp/X)

Zero-tolerance approach towards crime essential: Rajasthan CM suspends officer

Wild card Guo Hanyu overturns Sorana Cirstea at the Wuhan Open WTA tennis tournament in Wuhan, China, on Tuesday. Photo credit: WTA Tour

Wild card Guo Hanyu overturns Cirstea at Wuhan Open

‘Where is the evidence?’ Indian envoy asks Canada over Nijjar case (Photo: @XavierEspot/X)

‘Where is the evidence?’ Indian envoy asks Canada over Nijjar case