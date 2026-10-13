When Nana Patekar said that Anil Kapoor bullied him on ‘Parinda’

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) The late actor Nana Patekar once shared that his friend, and actor Anil Kapoor bullied him a lot during the making of ‘Parinda’.

An old video from the promotions of the film ‘Vanvaas’ has resurfaced in which he can be seen having a conversation with Anil Kapoor.

He said in the video, “You have bullied me a lot in ‘Parinda’. I was doing Jackie Shroff’s role, his elder brother's role. We rehearsed, we did this, we did that. Later, Jackie came because of him. But I want to thank him because I got to play Anna. No, the reason was that he couldn't see me as a brother. As per you, Jackie could be your brother in the film but not me”.

Anil responded, as he said, “I might be wrong, but I felt that for my brother's role, I felt Jackie would be the best choice. I'm being very honest with you. But your honesty has ruined my role. No, but what happens is that you give suggestions to a director. Ultimately, decisions are always made by a director. A director is a director, a filmmaker is a filmmaker. He must have felt that Jackie is a better choice”.

Nana Patekar said, “Jackie did a good job. He got a Filmfare Award”.

Anil said, “So, what I mean to say is that sometimes, there are some things which are very, very important. I will never deceive you with a film”.

Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 in Goa. The actor suffered cardiac arrest. The actor was taken to hospital where doctors attempted CPR and resuscitation for about 45 minutes. However, he was later declared dead on arrival.

The late actor Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Donje in Pune district on Thursday. The actor was given a 3-gun salute.

The late actor’s friends and members of the film fraternity including Jackie Shroff, directors Anil Sharma, Aneez Bazmee, and producer Firoz nadiadwala arrived at Donje village to attend the last rites of Nana Patekar.

A huge crowd also turned up to bid adieu to the departed soul. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid his last respects to Nana Patekar at Pune airport before leaving for Mumbai. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde went to the actor’s Pune farmhouse to pay his respects.

--IANS

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