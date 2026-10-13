October 13, 2026 10:24 PM हिंदी

When Mithun Chakraborty revealed why he would always be grateful to Zeenat Aman

When Mithun Chakraborty revealed why he would always be grateful to Zeenat Aman

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty holds gratitude for Zeenat Aman for supporting him at a time when no one else believed in him.

During his appearance on the singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' back in 2023, Mithun shared how everyone thought he would never be a big star.

"They thought I was a 'chota star.' 'Yeh kabhi kya hero banega?' (He can never become a hero). Who will make him a hero? Kya kya bolte they mere baare mein'. (They said a lot of things about me). I don't even want to say it. Phir dard hota hai (It only hurts me)."

Mithun shared that actresses would sometimes walk out of the project even after it had been announced.

Recalling those struggling days, he shared, "There was a time when I thought I wouldn't transition from B-grade films to A-grade films. There were times when the actresses walked out even after the film was announced. There was pressure, and other actors were insecure that I would make it big someday. So they may have warned those heroines, 'Iske saath kaam karogi toh hamare saath kaam nahin kar sakti' (If you work with Mithun, we will work with you)."

Mithun said that Zeenat Aman was the only one who showed faith in him. He added that her support ended up changing the course of his career.

"Zeenat ji said, 'What a good-looking man he is!' I will do the film with him. It was Zeenat ji who broke the jinx. Zeenat ji had a status of the number 1 heroine of that time, so following her footsteps, every other actress started saying yes to the films that I worked in. With Taqdeer's release, I became an A-category actor," he shared.

Mithun thanked Zeenat Aman, saying, "I will forever be grateful to Zeenat ji for helping me attain that. Zeenat ji, if you are listening to me, I offer my 'pranaam' to you."

--IANS

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