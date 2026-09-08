Indian kabaddi player Brijendra Singh Choudhary sanctioned for anti-doping violation

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Indian kabaddi player Brijendra Singh Choudhary has been sanctioned for an anti-doping rule violation after testing positive for brinzolamide at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Tuesday.

Choudhary’s urine sample was collected during an in-competition doping control on April 27, 2026, at the Asian Beach Games. The sample returned an adverse analytical finding for brinzolamide, a substance prohibited under the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) list.

Brinzolamide is classified as a specified substance under the WADA Prohibited List and falls under the S5 category of diuretics and masking agents. It is prohibited both in and out of competition.

The athlete accepted the anti-doping rule violation and the consequences imposed under the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) anti-doping rules. As a result, his individual results at the Asian Beach Games have been disqualified, including his second-place finish in the men’s Beach Kabaddi event.

Choudhary was part of India’s six-member men’s kabaddi team at the Sanya Games. The team also included Jitendra Yadav, Yatharth Deshwal, Neeraj, Jai Bhagwan and Bhanu Pratap Tomar.

India reached the men’s final after beating Pakistan 50-27 in the semi-final. However, the team could not overcome Iran in the gold-medal clash, losing 44-31.

India trailed 11-23 at half-time and could not recover in the second half as Iran secured the gold medal. The silver was India’s second consecutive silver in men’s Beach Kabaddi at the Asian Beach Games, following the team’s runner-up finish in the previous edition.

The ITA imposed the sanction on the OCA’s behalf in accordance with the applicable anti-doping rules. The case will now be transferred to the International Kabaddi Federation for a decision on any further consequences under its rules. The ITA said the matter has been resolved from the OCA’s perspective.

Parties with a right of appeal may challenge the decision before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) under the OCA anti-doping rules.

Meanwhile, India’s women’s kabaddi team won the gold medal in Sanya, defeating Sri Lanka 47-31 in the final. The victory extended India’s run of six consecutive Asian Beach Games titles in women’s kabaddi.

--IANS

sds/vi