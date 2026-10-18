October 18, 2026 5:13 PM हिंदी

When Madhuri Dixit revealed she used to wake up at 5:30 am to cook for her husband

When Madhuri Dixit revealed she used to wake up at 5:30 am to cook for her husband

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit left her fans and the entire industry shocked when she moved to the U.S. after her wedding to Dr. Shriram Nene.

As she talked about her married life with veteran actress Simi Garewal during her popular chat show, Madhuri revealed that she used to get up at 5: 30 in the morning to make breakfast for her husband as he had to leave for his scheduled surgeries.

Providing a glimpse into her life as a 'housewife' in the United States, Madhuri shared, "I used to make breakfast for my husband when he was in cardiovascular surgery. I used to wake up at 5:30, make breakfast for him, of course, he used to leave for work and I used to go back to sleep for some time. I savoured every minute of it."

For those who do not know, Madhuri and Shriram tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on October 17, 1999, in Southern California. Madhuri moved in with her husband to the U.S after tying the knot. The couple welcomed their firstborn, a son, Arin, in 2003. They were blessed with another son, Ryan, in 2005.

Madhuri made her Bollywood comeback with the musical entertainer 'Aaja Nachle' in 2007. She was recently seen in the movie, 'Maa Behen', which was released on OTT.

During her conversation with Simi Garewal, Madhuri also opened up about what made her fall for Dr Nene, someone who was not at all aware of her massive stardom.

According to Madhuri, Dr. Nene had not even watched any of her films before they met and got married.

"You always find some similarity when you meet a partner. What he found about me was that I would go out of my way to do something," Madhuri revealed.

--IANS

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