When Madhuri Dixit recalled the exact moment she first realized she was famous

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit enjoys a massive fan following across the country. During her appearance on the popular chat show, "Rendezvous With Simi Garewal", the 'Dhak Dhak' girl remembered the exact moment she realized she had become famous.

She shared with host Simi Garewal that she was at the airport after the release of her movie "Tezaab" and some people recognized her as Mohini from the film, and even asked for her autograph.

"The first, I think, taste of success was when I landed at the airport. And I came out, and there were these little street urchins who clean your car, and suddenly one of them said, "Hey, that's her, 1, 2, 3 Mohini, Mohini, you know," and they came running, and I was like, "gosh, I got recognized", you know. And I signed my autograph for the first time after people recognized me from a movie. And I was like, "okay". And I signed my name, and a little kid said to the other, "look, I told you, it's Mohini"," she went on to add.

Madhuri made her acting debut with the film "Abodh" back in 1984. After this, she went on to deliver many major hits during her celebrated tenure, including 'Dil', 'Beta', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', 'Dil To Pagal Hai', 'Ram 'Lakhan', 'Tridev', 'Thanedaar', 'Kishen Kanhaiya', 'Saajan', 'Khalnayak', and 'Raja', to name just a few.

Up next, Madhuri will be seen in the dark comedy, "Maa Behen", co-starring Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga, and Ravi Kishan.

Made under the direction of Suresh Triveni and produced by Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni under the banners of Abundantia Entertainment and Opening Image Films, "Maa Behen" is expected to get a digital release on Netflix on 4 June this year.

--IANS

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