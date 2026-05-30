2nd Women's T20I: Wyatt-Hodge hoping to ‘smash Indian bowlers’ after returning from maternity leave

Bristol, May 30 (IANS) England opener Danni Wyatt‑Hodge said she is hoping to ‘smash Indian bowlers’ on her return to cricketing action from maternity leave as the hosts prepare to face India in the second women’s T20I in Bristol on Saturday.

Danni returns after taking time off from the T20I series against New Zealand and the first T20I against India to welcome her daughter, Daisy, with partner Georgie Wyatt-Hodge. Her return to action comes at a time when England are 1-0 behind in the three-game series.

“I’ve had a lot of cricket over the last few months, with lots of England camps. For me, it's all about being mentally ready. I've played a lot of cricket over the years, and it's all about being calm. I've played a lot of international cricket, and you learn what works for you.

“For me, it's just staying calm and trusting what I've done in the past, trusting my instincts that I'm going to go out there and hopefully smash the Indian bowlers to my areas and don't miss out on my strengths,” said Danni in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

Former England pacer Tash Farrant feels Danni’s return will bring calm energy to a frenetic batting line-up. "It’s a huge lift. We know what she can do with the bat; she takes it on from ball one and can run between the wickets. It’s the energy she brings. England’s batters are a little bit on edge, so she will just calm the nerves.

"The batting line-up is the biggest uncertainty ahead of the World Cup. It is a huge boost that Wyatt-Hodge is back, and I like the batting depth today. But I don't like how many changes there have been recently and that we don't quite know what the batting line-up is going to be."

England have also brought back left-arm spinner Linsey Smith into the line-up, and Tash is hoping her not playing the first game against India doesn’t become a factor in halting her momentum.

“Linsey Smith has been bowling beautifully, particularly in the Power-play, where she homes in on the stumps. She just sets the tone with Lauren Bell. Smith brings the ball back into the right-hander, while Bell swings the ball away from the right-hander.

"England really missed her in the last game. You know exactly what you’re going to get from here. I hope missing the first game against India hasn’t halted the momentum she’s been building."

--IANS

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