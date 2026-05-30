Defence Secretary Singh holds talks with global security officials in Singapore

Singapore, May 30 (IANS) Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Saturday held a series of bilateral meetings with top global security officials on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, with discussions focused on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation.

Singh met Sweden's State Secretary to the Minister of Defence Peter Sandwall, discussing avenues to strengthen defence cooperation and expanding collaboration in areas including technology and innovation between the two nations.

“Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh interacted with State Secretary to the Minister of Defence, Sweden Peter Sandwall. Discussions focused on strengthening India-Sweden defence engagement and exploring opportunities for enhanced bilateral Defence cooperation, including in the domain of defence technology and innovation," the Ministry of Defence posted on X.

Singh also held talks with Netherlands' General Onno Eichelsheim, where the two sides discussed ways to deepen bilateral defence ties including military exchange programmes and joint training events.

Following the meeting, the Ministry of Defence took to X and posted: "Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held bilateral discussions with Chief of Defence, Netherlands, General Onno Eichelsheim. Deliberations were held on avenues to enhance Defence cooperation between both nations through military exchange programmes and bilateral training events.”

Singh also interacted with Belen Martinez Carbonell, Secretary General of the European External Action Service, and Lieutenant General Enrico Barduani, Deputy Chair of the European Union Military Committee (DCEUMC).

According to the Defence Ministry, the meeting advanced strategic dialogue between India and the European Union, with discussions centred on shared security interests and avenues for deepening defence and strategic cooperation.

Continuing his bilateral engagement, Singh also held talks with Netherland’s Defence Minister, Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius, exploring ways to deepen military cooperation, and expand collaboration in defence industrial sector underscoring the evolving strategic partnership between the two countries

Sharing the details of the meeting on X, the Ministry of Defence posted: “Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh interacted with Defence Minister, Netherlands Dilan Yeşilgoz-Zegerius. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral Defence cooperation, strengthening military-to-military ties, and exploring opportunities for defence industrial collaboration, reflecting the growing strategic partnership between India and the Netherlands."

Earlier in the day, Singh met with his Australian counterpart, Meghan Quinn, where the two sides reviewed the progress of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed upcoming high-level engagements. Both sides also explored opportunities to enhance defence cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

"Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held bilateral discussions with Australian Defence Secretary Ms Meghan Quinn. Both sides reviewed the progress of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, discussed forthcoming high-level engagements, and explored avenues to further strengthen defence cooperation in areas of mutual interest," the Defence Ministry said in a post on X.

--IANS

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