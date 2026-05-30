Myanmar President arrives in New Delhi after offering prayers in Gaya

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Myanmar President, U Min Aung Hlaing, arrived in New Delhi on Saturday after offering prayers at the Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya earlier in the day.

He was received by Minister of State (MoS) Kirti Vardhan Singh at the airport. The visit provides an opportunity to further strengthen our bilateral partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

After receiving the visiting President, MoS Singh stated on X, "Honoured to welcome President H.E. Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on his arrival in Delhi. His visit underscores the enduring civilisational, cultural and people-to-people ties between India and Myanmar. It also provides an opportunity to further strengthen our partnership across diverse sectors and advance our shared vision for regional peace, prosperity and connectivity."

Earlier in the day, the Myanmar President began his five-day India visit from Gaya in Bihar.

"The visit reflects the strong spiritual, historical and people-to-people ties that bind our two countries and the depth of our ongoing cooperation," MEA said upon his arrival in Gaya.

During his visit, President U Min Aung Hlaing will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1 on further strengthening the ties between the two countries.

This is President U Min Aung Hlaing's first visit to India after assuming office. He is also scheduled to participate in a business forum. For his visit, he is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising several cabinet ministers, senior officials and business leaders.

On June 2, the visiting President will travel to Mumbai for business and industry interactions and site visits.

In April, MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh visited Myanmar to attend the swearing-in ceremony of U Min Aung Hlaing as Myanmar's President.

On April 10, Singh called on U Min Aung Hlaing and gave him a letter of felicitations from PM Modi on his assumption of office as Myanmar's President. He expressed India's commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation under its 'Neighbourhood First', 'Act East' and 'MAHASAGAR' policies and extending developmental assistance for the benefit of the people of Myanmar.

–IANS

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