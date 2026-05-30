May 30, 2026 7:58 PM हिंदी

Sayani Gupta misses her 'Margarita With A Straw' co-star Kalki Koechlin as she returns to NYIFF

Sayani Gupta misses her 'Margarita With A Straw' co-star Kalki Koechlin as she returns to NYIFF

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Actress Sayani Gupta's directorial debut "Aasmani" recently premiered at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF).

Being there brought back some fond memories of her first visit to the prestigious festival more than a decade ago, especially with actress Kalki Koechlin.

Back in 2014, Sayani attended the New York Indian Film Festival as an actor when her movie "Margarita With A Straw" premiered at the festival.

Through her Instagram Stories, she recalled sharing a room with Kalki 12 years ago, something she admittedly missed this time.

Sayani's note on the photo-sharing app read, "Last time I was at NYIFF in 2014, Kalki let me stay in her room. She literally shared everything with me for the entire festival tour of Margarita. Best sister/gf to be starting my actor's journey with (sic)," she wrote.

Reflecting on the time spent with Kalki during her primary visit to the festival, she went on to add, "This time I'm back with my own room. And a view. But gotta say missing Kalki a lot through this. There's a special joy in sharing. A room or a roommate to help you with the saree!"

Talking about "Margarita with a Straw", made under the direction of Shonali Bose, the movie revolves around a teenager with cerebral palsy (Played by Kalki) who relocates to the United States for her undergraduate education. It sheds light on her complex relationship with a blind girl. (Played by Sayani).

Produced by Bose in collaboration with Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the project further stars Revathi, Kuljeet Singh, and William Moseley as the ancillary cast.

Shifting our focus to "Aasmani", led by veteran actress Revathy, the project talks about an elderly woman who shares an unbreakable bond with a vintage powder-blue Fiat.

The drama has been produced by Sayani Gupta Movies, along with Sumitra Gupta Foundation for Arts and One India Stories.

--IANS

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Sayani Gupta misses her 'Margarita With A Straw' co-star Kalki Koechlin as she returns to NYIFF

Sayani Gupta misses her 'Margarita With A Straw' co-star Kalki Koechlin as she returns to NYIFF