Lara Dutta shares some precious moments with her late father ahead of his 1st death anniversary

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Actress Lara Dutta used social media to share some precious memories with her late father ahead of his first death anniversary on Sunday.

She took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a picture of herself posing with her dad, along with her daughter Saira.

The album further included another throwback picture of the former Miss Universe with her daddy dear as the two smiled at the camera.

We could also see some more photos of Lara's late father in the post captioned, "DAD…………… EVERY. SINGLE. DAY……. FOREVER (sic)," followed by many red heart emojis.

On May 12, the 'No Entry' actress paid a heartfelt tribute to her late father on his 1st birth anniversary by performing a remembrance puja.

Additionally, she also planted a jacaranda tree in her father's house, marking his birthday.

Remembering him on his birthday, Lara even compiled an emotional note that went, "Happy 1st Heavenly Birthday to my amazing Father! He was with us for his birthday puja last year…..This year we missed and celebrated him with a remembrance puja and planted a jacaranda tree in his house. I’m sure he’s raising a glass with loved ones in heaven. A Love that transcends all."

Lara's father, retired wing commander LK Dutta, passed away in Mumbai on May 31st last year at the age of 84.

Back then, she talked about her father's battle with illness via an emotional post. Lara penned, "My wonderful, brave, fighter of a father, went quietly into the good night on the 31st of May…… He fought long and hard against an illness that debilitated him over the last few months…. He bore pain with the stoicism of a battle worn soldier and displayed a courage and willingness to beat the odds, that sometimes defied all logic….. He rewrote any concept I had of the body breaking down or succumbing to an inevitable end…."

--IANS

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