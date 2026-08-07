When Kate Winslet revealed Idris Elba has foot fetish

Los Angeles, Aug 7 (IANS) Actress Kate Winslet once spoke about how English actor Idris Elba has a huge feet fetish. The two worked together in ‘The Mountain Between Us’, and were presented with the challenge of performing a love scene, something which the film’s director had never dealt with.

An old video of the actress from ‘The Graham Norton Show’, has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows her recollecting the experience of shooting the intimate scene from ‘The Mountain Between Us’.

In the video, the show host asked the actress, “Director had never directed a love scene, is this right?”.

Responding to the same, the actress said, “Yeah, that's true. I'm afraid I had to get quite bossy. I’ve done a few of these kinds of scenes before, and so we get there, and our director, he's such a lovely man, and he was really quite nervous, and he had an extensive shot list, and I'm thinking, ‘Oh, my God, we are absolutely never going to get all this done. What kind of scene is this, anyway? There's, like, 25 shots’. And Idris was a little bit nervous”.

She further mentioned, “So, everything was moving quite slowly, and I'm like, ‘Right, look, Okay, we need to really start filming this. What's with all this kind of chat? And the director said, ‘Oh, actually, I'm really kind of nervous”.

“I really haven't shot anything like this before at all. And Idris said, ‘No, and I haven't done much of it either’. I went, ‘Okay, let's put the camera over there, and we're going to do this, and we're going to do that’. And then Idris said, ‘Keep your socks on’. And I'm like, ‘Keep my socks on? Everything else is off. What's with the socks?’ He said, ‘No, I've got a foot thing”, she added.

--IANS

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