Next phase in India-Kenya relations about shared capacity and innovation, not just financing projects

Nairobi, Aug 7 (IANS) Ties between India and Kenya should not be seen through the old donor-recipient lens as the relationship is entering a new phase which involves shared capacity, innovation and interests instead of offering funds for projects. For years, India has held an important position in Kenya's foreign policy circles as it has provided scholarships, trained professionals, affordable medicines and supported infrastructure projects, a report has detailed.

"The partnership is rooted in decades of cooperation, with thousands of Kenyan professionals trained in India through scholarships and the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation programme. It now aligns with Kenya's ambition to become a regional digital and innovation hub. A key example is the DigiLocker partnership, which will enable secure digital storage and verification of official documents, helping Kenya reduce fraud and improve access to public services," a report in the 'Daily Nation' mentioned.

Over the years, the economic ties between India and Kenya have also strengthened, with bilateral trade rising to over USD four billion annually. The two nations have been strengthening cooperation in the energy sector as well.

Kenya has partnered with India's Power Grid Corporation and Africa50 to build high-voltage transmission lines and substations, aimed at enhancing grid reliability, integrating renewable energy sources, and strengthening power supply across Western and Northern Kenya.

India has provided a Bhabhatron-II radiotherapy machine, medicines and vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic, and assistance in disease-outbreak preparedness to Kenya. Professionals and students from Kenya learn skills in renewable energy, governance, technology and disaster management through Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programmes and scholarships, according to the report.

"India-Kenya relations should no longer be viewed through the old donor-recipient lens. What is emerging is a partnership focused on building the systems, skills and institutions needed for long-term competitiveness. The next phase is about shared capacity, innovation and interests rather than simply financing projects," the report in Daily Nation mentioned.

In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Kenyan President William Ruto on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in France's Evian and noted that both nations share a "longstanding partnership" anchored in the aspirations of the Global South.

"Glad to have met President William Ruto of Kenya. India and Kenya share a longstanding partnership anchored in the aspirations of the Global South. We remain committed to working together for the well-being of our people," PM Modi had posted on X after the meeting.

--IANS

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