APL 2026: Captain Denish Das shines as Barpeta Braves outclass Nagaon Rangers by 70 runs

Guwahati, Aug 7 (IANS) Barpeta Braves produced a commanding all-round display to register a comprehensive 70-run victory over Nagaon Rangers in the Assam Premier League (APL) 2026 at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, on Friday.

Powered by a captain's knock from Denish Das before a clinical bowling performance, the Braves defended 170 with ease by bowling out Nagaon Rangers for 100 in 18.2 overs

Asked to bat first, Barpeta Braves made a steady start before skipper Denish Das took control of the innings with a superb unbeaten 72 off 45 deliveries, smashing four boundaries and as many sixes.

After Kabir Hassan Desmukh (25) and Saurav Mousum Dihingia (16) laid the platform, Gaurav Thakuria chipped in with a brisk 31 off 22 balls, while Arun Sonar's unbeaten 13 off seven deliveries provided the finishing flourish as the Braves posted an imposing 170/4 in 20 overs.

In reply, Nagaon Rangers never found any momentum as the opponent bowlers struck at regular intervals. Rajesh Prasad removed both openers early before Shubham Kumar Gupta tightened the screws with a miserly spell, dismissing Anurag Talukdar, Sumit Kashyap and Darshan Rajbangshi.

Sumit Kashyap fought a lone battle with 44 off 34 balls, but lacked support from the other end.

Bikiran Das then wrapped up the innings in style, claiming four wickets for just 13 runs, including three wickets, as Nagaon Rangers were bowled out for 100. Shubham Kumar Gupta finished with exceptional figures of 3/8, while Rajesh Prasad picked up 2/22 to seal a dominant victory for the Barpeta Braves.

Brief scores:

Barpeta Braves 170/4 in 20 overs (Denish Das 72*, Gaurav Thakuria 31; Darshan Rajbangshi 2/43, Bhargav Dutta 1/21)

Nagaon Rangers 100 all out in 18.2 overs (Sumit Kashyap 44, SK Jnyanam 18; Bikiran Das 4/13, Shubham Kumar Gupta 3/8, Rajesh Prasad 2/22)

Result: Barpeta Braves beat Nagaon Rangers by 70 runs

--IANS

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