No injustice should ever be meted out to any athlete: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) The Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, on Friday chaired the National Sports Federation (NSF) Conclave 2026, attended by Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Raksha Khadse, senior officials of the Ministry, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), and representatives of National Sports Federations (NSFs).

The conclave focused on strengthening sports governance, enhancing athlete welfare, and reviewing India’s preparedness for upcoming major international sporting events.

The conclave featured detailed presentations on the compliance status of National Sports Federations under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, good governance practices in sports bodies, and the preparedness of NSFs for the Asian Games 2026, Los Angeles Olympics 2028, and the Commonwealth Games 2030.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mandaviya emphasised that the interests and welfare of athletes must remain the foremost priority for every stakeholder in the sporting ecosystem. “It is our responsibility to ensure that no athlete is ever subjected to injustice. Injustice can take many forms, and wherever such a situation arises,” he said.

Calling for complete transparency in athlete selection processes, the Union Minister said that selection trials must be conducted in a fair and accountable manner. “Open selection trials should be recorded on camera in the presence of observers. There should be absolutely no compromise on transparency in the selection process,” Dr. Mandaviya stated.

Highlighting the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for Indian sports, Dr. Mandaviya said, “The Prime Minister has consistently emphasised the need to keep athletes on the playing field and develop a strong league culture in the country. Every National Sports Federation must work towards creating greater competitive opportunities for athletes throughout the year.”

The Union Minister also underscored the need for a comprehensive strategy to eliminate doping from Indian sports. Stressing that the existing framework requires strengthening, he said the Government is working on amendments to make the anti-doping ecosystem more effective.

“We must collectively tackle the menace of doping. It is not enough to act only against athletes. The entire chain—from manufacturers and suppliers to facilitators and users—must be identified and dealt with through a transparent and robust mechanism. Only then can we effectively eradicate doping from sports,” he said.

Dr. Mandaviya further stressed the importance of developing a strong indigenous coaching ecosystem and reducing overdependence on foreign coaches.

“We need to build a repository of quality Indian coaches. Along with training athletes, we must invest equally in training our coaches by providing them the best opportunities and international exposure. A well-trained coach will ultimately create world-class athletes for the country,” he said.

The Union Sports Minister reaffirmed the Modi Government’s commitment to working closely with National Sports Federations to strengthen governance standards, ensure compliance with the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, and enhance India’s preparations for the Asian Games 2026, Los Angeles Olympics 2028 and the Commonwealth Games 2030

--IANS

hs/bsk/