Hull City sign Norwegian midfielder Jens Hjerto-Dahl on five-year deal

Hull, Aug 7 (IANS) Championship club Hull City have completed the signing of Norwegian midfielder Jens Hjerto-Dahl from Eliteserien side Tromso for an undisclosed fee. The 20-year-old has signed a five-year contract that will keep him at the MKM Stadium until the summer of 2031, becoming Hull's sixth signing of the summer transfer window.

A Norway Under-21 international, Hjerto-Dahl arrives after establishing himself as one of the brightest young midfielders in Norwegian football. Comfortable in both central and deeper midfield roles, he made 105 senior appearances for his hometown club, scoring 19 goals and providing 11 assists.

Having joined Tromso's academy at the age of six, Hjerto-Dahl progressed through the youth ranks before making his first-team debut as a 17-year-old in a league victory over Hamarkameratene. He went on to make 89 appearances in the Eliteserien, helping Tromso finish third in Norway's top flight in both the 2023 and 2025 seasons.

He also gained experience in European competition, featuring in UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League qualifying matches.

The midfielder departs Tromso midway through the 2026 Eliteserien campaign after an impressive run of form, having scored seven goals in 14 league appearances, making him the joint second-highest scorer in the division at the time of his transfer.

Speaking after completing the move, Hjerto-Dahl said he was excited to begin a new chapter in England. "I'm very happy. It's a massive club, and I'm really looking forward to playing here. Everything happened very quickly once I heard about the club's interest," he said in an official statement.

Reflecting on his departure from Tromsø, he said leaving his boyhood club was an emotional decision but one he believed was necessary.

"The last few years with Tromsø have been the best of my life, and I will always be grateful. But I felt I needed a new challenge, and I believe Hull is the right step for me. I've also heard great things about the atmosphere here and can't wait to experience it," he added.

--IANS

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