Indian Army Ice Hockey Team crowned champions of the inaugural Challengers' Cup

Leh (Ladakh), Aug 7 (IANS) The inaugural Challengers' Cup delivered a fitting finale as the Indian Army Ice Hockey Team survived a stirring challenge from Leh Kings, securing a 6-5 victory to lift the tournament's first-ever title at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium in Leh.

Representing the best emerging talent from the Ice Hockey League, Leh Kings matched the nation’s most accomplished ice hockey side stride for stride in a breathtaking contest before eventually falling to a late winner, underlining the strength of the developmental pathway created under the social mission.

Padma Namgail struck the decisive goal in the closing moments, finishing off a pass from Phuntsog Namgail to cap a pulsating final played before a packed crowd.

Leh Kings made the brighter start, with Tsering Angchuk opening the scoring after converting Mushtaque Ahmad Giri's precise assist.

The Indian Army Ice Hockey Team responded almost immediately as Dorjay Angchuk restored parity from Phuntsog Namgail's pass before Jigmath Kunzang scored another for the institutional side, converting Padma Namgail's assist for a 2-1 lead, placing them ahead for the first time by the end of the opening period.

They stretched their advantage early in the second period when Rigzin Norboo finished off a move created by Stanzin Namgail to make it 3-1. Leh Kings, however, refused to back down. Inspired by Stanzin Angchok, who struck twice in quick succession with assists from Stanzin Lotus and Mushtaque Ahmad Giri, the Ice Hockey League side battled back to draw level at 3-3.

Rigzin Norboo restored the lead for the Indian Army Ice Hockey Team with his second goal of the evening, only for Leh Kings to respond once again as Chamba Tsetan converted Tsering Angchuk's assist to send the teams into the final period locked at 4-4.

Leh Kings completed a remarkable turnaround just 60 seconds into the third period as Stanzin Angchok completed a superb hat-trick to put his side 5-4 ahead. With their unbeaten record under threat, the title winners demonstrated the composure that has made them India's benchmark in Ice Hockey.

Jigmath Kunzang levelled the contest with his second goal of the night before Padma Namgail, assisted by Phuntsog Namgail, struck the decisive winner to seal a pulsating 6-5 victory and the inaugural Royal Enfield Challengers' Cup title.

The tournament's individual honours reflected the quality on display throughout the week. The Indian Army Ice Hockey Team’s goalkeeper Sonam Tsetan was named Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament following a series of commanding performances. At the same time, Leh Kings forward Tsering Angchuk earned the Best Player of the Tournament award after an outstanding campaign.

The final perfectly validated the vision behind the Challengers' Cup. Conceived as a competitive bridge between grassroots development and elite competition, the tournament allowed the best players emerging from the Social Mission's developmental leagues to test themselves against India's strongest institutional teams.

Leh Kings' fearless performance against the eventual champions demonstrated just how rapidly the sport's next generation is developing in the Himalayas.

The tournament, organised as part of the Royal Enfield Social Mission in collaboration with the Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh and the Ice Hockey Association of Lahaul & Spiti, brought together five teams competing in a round-robin format, with the top two advancing to the final. Leh Kings, Kargil Warriors and Spiti Titans were joined by the Indian Army Ice Hockey Team and the Central Ice Hockey Team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Beyond the matches, the three regional teams also participated in dedicated on-ice training sessions from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM each day between August 1 and August 4, working alongside experienced coaches to sharpen their technical skills and tactical understanding throughout the tournament.

Tsewang Namgyal, Captain of the Indian Army Ice Hockey Team, said, "For us, playing in front of large crowds is something we are used to. But for the young players from Ladakh and Spiti, this kind of exposure can be life-changing. Holding the Challengers' Cup during the peak tourism season meant these emerging athletes could showcase their talent to thousands of spectators, many of whom were watching Ice Hockey for the first time. That kind of visibility matters. It gives these players recognition, it brings attention to their journey, and it shows the world what Indian Ice Hockey is building in the Himalayas. Every team in this tournament, including ours, benefited from the energy that this timing and this stage created."

Designed as a new platform under the Royal Enfield Social Mission, the Challengers' Cup gave emerging athletes from the Ice Hockey League and Spiti Cup their first opportunity to test themselves against the country’s top institutional teams. Competing as the Leh Kings, Kargil Warriors, and Spiti Titans, these local players gained critical exposure to elite competition.

Hosted at Leh’s newly upgraded all-season artificial ice rink, the inaugural tournament marked a major milestone for Himalayan ice hockey. Held during peak summer, the six-day event drew over 15,000 spectators—introducing competitive ice hockey to global and domestic visitors for the first time while demonstrating how modern infrastructure can expand the sport beyond its traditional winter season.

Alongside the regional leagues, the tournament strengthens the player pathway and reflects Royal Enfield’s commitment—alongside the Ice Hockey Associations of Ladakh and Lahaul & Spiti—to building a sustainable, community-led sports ecosystem across the region.

--IANS

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